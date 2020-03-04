Ryan Reynolds, Mark Hamill Become Real-life Superheroes for a 12-Year-Old Undergoing Brain Surgery

Being a superhero is not an easy job. While they are fighting crime lords, saving cities and escaping alien invasions on the screen, there are millions of fans who hold onto them in the hardest of moments. Recently, when Anthony, a 12-year-old boy, who is recovering from a brain surgery wished to receive get-well-soon messages from his favourite comic book superheroes, DC and Marvel forces united to fulfill his dream.

His uncle Ryan, reached out to Marvel and DC Comics on Twitter and wrote, "Just wanted to share a request. @Marvel @DCComics #Superheroes My 12 year old nephew is a huge fan. He just had emergency brain surgery on Thurs and I know he’d be ecstatic if a hero out there could send a get well. I just want to do something for him. #help (sic)."

Just wanted to share a request. @Marvel @DCComics #Superheroes My 12 year old nephew is a huge fan. He just had emergency brain surgery on Thurs and I know he’d be ecstatic if a hero out there could send a get well. I just want to do something for him. #help pic.twitter.com/fLqMV3swWF — Ryan C (@MMFQDEATH) March 1, 2020

Without wasting a moment, Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool in Marvel Cinematic Universe sprung in action and sent out a video message for the boy.

Yesterday, when a 12-year old boy named Anthony was recovering from emergency brain surgery, his family asked if anyone at Marvel/DC could help cheer him up.



Deadpool (aka @VancityReynolds) found out.



Within minutes, he sent him this.



(🎥 @Goodable) pic.twitter.com/O3K25c9ZIH — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) March 3, 2020

Soon after him, other actors and comic book artists replied to the original tweet with superhero-inspired cartoons and messages to wish Anthony a speedy recovery.

Mark Hamill, best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films too tweeted for him and reminded the young lad that 'the force is with him'. "Hi there Ryan! I want you to know that I'm thinking of you during your recovery & know you will get well soon. Just remember: The Force will be with you... ALWAYS! All the best from your pal, Mar (sic)," he tweeted.

Hi there Ryan! I want you to know that I'm thinking of you during your recovery & know you will get well soon. Just remember: The Force will be with you... ALWAYS! All the best from your pal, Mar🐫 pic.twitter.com/gWRwn7VLm4 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 3, 2020

While Batman artist Mikel Janin created a personalized sketch, Comic book writer Tom King sent Anthony an inspiring comic strip from the Dark Knight and Avengers comic book artist Patrick Zircher sent him Captain America led 'The Mighty Avengers' cover. Comic book author, Tom Taylor, on the other hand, created a Spider-Man cartoon with Anthony in it.

This is Anthony. He's 12.



Last week, he had to be airlifted to hospital in Akron for emergency brain surgery.



When it was over, his uncle reached out to @Marvel + @DCComics to see if they could cheer him up.



The artist for Batman sent him this. pic.twitter.com/buC79fVbTs — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) March 3, 2020

All the best getting better little dude. Remember, Batman is on your side. pic.twitter.com/6ftCbd7Dx7 — Tom King (@TomKingTK) March 2, 2020

"You're bigger and you're stronger than you know. Get well, mighty one." pic.twitter.com/TZF1t5nROl — Patch (@PatrickZircher) March 2, 2020

Spider-Man says, “Get well soon, buddy!”

(I write the guy. I can speak for him). pic.twitter.com/4wdFpHArIA — Tom Taylor (@TomTaylorMade) March 3, 2020

Overwhelmed by these personalised messages, Ryan thanked these superheroes and informed that Anthony has got these messages and is super happy reading them.

"It’s honestly unbelievable how far this has gone. All of you brought countless smiles to his face. He’s been reading the replies and just been filled with happiness. I can’t even express to everyone how grateful I am that all of you came together for him! Thank you so much!" he tweeted.

It’s honestly unbelievable how far this has gone. All of you brought countless smiles to his face. He’s been reading the replies and just been filled with happiness. I can’t even express to everyone how grateful I am that all of you came together for him! Thank you so much! — Ryan C (@MMFQDEATH) March 3, 2020

