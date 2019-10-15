Ryan Reynolds Meets Marvel Studios, Sparks Rumours of Possible Deadpool 3
Ryan Reynolds recently met with Marvel Studios, sparking rumours that Deadpool 3 was discussed with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.
Ryan Reynolds recently met with Marvel Studios, sparking rumours that Deadpool 3 was discussed with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige.
Ryan Reynolds recently met with Marvel Studios, sparking rumours that Deadpool 3 was discussed with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige. While Reynolds doesn't say what the meeting was about, everyone is hoping there were talks about him joining the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), reported Movie Web.
Instead of revealing what the meeting was all about, Reynolds joked that he had gone to try out for the role of 'Anthony Stark' and then added that he was tasered and thrown out of the building. However, Reynolds was more than likely meeting to figure out the future of Deadpool 3.
He posted a photo on Instagram, along with the caption, "Auditioned for the role of “Anthony Stark”. Didn’t come even remotely close, but the nice man with the taserescorted me to the ground."
Notably, there have been a lot of speculations about the franchise ever since Disney bought Fox. Disney boss Bob Iger has talked about the R-rating possibility and Deadpool writer Paul Wernick recently weighed in on the subject too, explaining that the plan and the hope is that marvel allows them to continue Deadpool in has R-rated universe that he lives in and also hopefully over time, they will get "to play a little bit in the MCU sandbox as well."
