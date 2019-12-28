Ryan Reynolds Reveals Marvel Has Started Working On Deadpool 3
Ryan Reynolds has been the only actor so far under 20th Century Fox who will be reprising his character in the MCU following its acquiring by Disney.
Ryan Reynolds has an interesting set of films lined up. Despite this, a majority of the Canadian actor's fans are waiting for news on his Marvel anti-hero avatar often referred to as the "merc with a mouth".
Well, now fans will not have to wait much longer as Reynolds recently revealed that the third Deadpool installment in the works at Marvel at full throttle. The actor mentioned this while appearing on the Christmas special episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.
When host Ryan Seacrest asked Reynolds if he would be doing another Deadpool, the actor replied, "Yeah we're working on it right now with the whole team. We're over at Marvel now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It's kinda crazy. So yeah, we're working on it."
Another interesting celebrity looking forward to this announcement could be singer Mariah Carey. On the show, Reynolds revealed that he once met her and found out that she and her son are big Deadpool fans.
"I met Mariah Carey which was like bucket list, probably the first thing on my bucket list. I could barely speak, I blacked out for the entire period. Blake was just awkwardly behind me manipulating my body. It was amazing. Her son is a Deadpool fan. I brought him a Deadpool mask."
Following the taking over of the 20th Century Fox by Disney, MCU head Kevin Feige had stated that they would be careful and would take time in re-launching the X-Men and other reacquired characters in the MCU.
