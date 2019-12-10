Ryan Reynolds Saves Himself in Seconds from Falling Barricade, Watch Video

Ryan Reynolds has been pretty full in his schedule lately. With several projects in his bag, the actor has been busy with their shoot, launch and promotions. And oh! Amidst all this work, he was even nearly crushed by a stage barricade in front of hundreds of fans.

The Deadpool actor was at CCXP 2019, a comic con event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, for the promotion of his new film, ‘Free Guy’. To meet and greet his fans, he jumped off the stage and went closer to his fans and just then, the barricade between them toppled.

He was quick to react to the situation and jumped back up on the stage in the nick of time, saving himself from getting crushed under a mob full of his fans. After coming out of it unscathed, Ryan once again, went in to make sure the people who fell were fine.

Watch the horrifying incident below:

To aqui na CCXP VENDO O RYAN REYNOLDS DAI O PALCO CAI EM CIMA DELE MANOOO pic.twitter.com/bmjfQ9U2OR — Juliana Cunha (@jucunha85) December 7, 2019

In an interview to Entertainment Tonight, the 43-year-old actor opened up about the incident and said, “Well, ordinance collapsed and that was a little, I think it looked worse than it was.” He further said, “All I was worried about were the people that were — what you could tell is that they were falling, like, ‘Oh, they’re gonna be fine,’ and it’s like, ‘Oh, but that leg is gonna go,’ so I jumped out. But it was, yeah, everyone was fine.”

Adding his touch of humour, Ryan also spoke about the only job which his wife Blake Lively gave him. “My only job that Blake said as I was leaving was, ‘Just come home in one piece.’ So that was my only job,” he told the media outlet.

Actor couple Blake and Ryan welcomed their third baby girl in October, but they haven’t revealed any more details. They are already proud parents to four-year-old James and two-year-old Inez.

