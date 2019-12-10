Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ryan Reynolds Saves Himself in Seconds from Falling Barricade, Watch Video

Reynolds was quick to react to the situation and jumped back up on the stage in the nick of time, saving himself from getting crushed under a mob full of his fans.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 10, 2019, 4:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ryan Reynolds Saves Himself in Seconds from Falling Barricade, Watch Video
Reynolds was quick to react to the situation and jumped back up on the stage in the nick of time, saving himself from getting crushed under a mob full of his fans.

Ryan Reynolds has been pretty full in his schedule lately. With several projects in his bag, the actor has been busy with their shoot, launch and promotions. And oh! Amidst all this work, he was even nearly crushed by a stage barricade in front of hundreds of fans.

The Deadpool actor was at CCXP 2019, a comic con event in Sao Paulo, Brazil, for the promotion of his new film, ‘Free Guy’. To meet and greet his fans, he jumped off the stage and went closer to his fans and just then, the barricade between them toppled.

He was quick to react to the situation and jumped back up on the stage in the nick of time, saving himself from getting crushed under a mob full of his fans. After coming out of it unscathed, Ryan once again, went in to make sure the people who fell were fine.

Watch the horrifying incident below:

In an interview to Entertainment Tonight, the 43-year-old actor opened up about the incident and said, “Well, ordinance collapsed and that was a little, I think it looked worse than it was.” He further said, “All I was worried about were the people that were — what you could tell is that they were falling, like, ‘Oh, they’re gonna be fine,’ and it’s like, ‘Oh, but that leg is gonna go,’ so I jumped out. But it was, yeah, everyone was fine.”

Adding his touch of humour, Ryan also spoke about the only job which his wife Blake Lively gave him. “My only job that Blake said as I was leaving was, ‘Just come home in one piece.’ So that was my only job,” he told the media outlet.

Actor couple Blake and Ryan welcomed their third baby girl in October, but they haven’t revealed any more details. They are already proud parents to four-year-old James and two-year-old Inez.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram