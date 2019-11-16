Ryan Reynolds Says He is a Big Fan of Indian Cinema

Ryan Reynolds, who is a fan-favourite for his iconic characters, witty posts and charming looks, for which he has been a constant member of People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive club. The actor, who was last seen in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw as well as Pokémon Detective Pikachu, expressed his love for India in a recent interview.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, the actor said that he was a big fan of Indian cinema. “Oh my god. I do love Indian culture and films. I think there is no greater contribution to cinema than from India. When I was a kid I got to see a couple of stuff from India. I would love to visit India and meet my fans,” he said.

The actor was also asked about more Indian actors in Hollywood and diversity and he said that as a Canadian, he understood the issue. “I come from Canada, so I am also one of those actors. I love that. I feel the more the merrier. Everything that has been happening for the last few years is very exciting. So healthy and good. The films that are being made are mature and smarter,” he said.

“What’s important is that what’s on screen is reflective of what’s on the street. And I think the more cinema does that, more people are going to get an opportunity, which wasn’t there earlier,” he further added.

Ryan Reynolds will be next seen in 6 Underground, a vigilante film directed by Armageddon, Pearl Harbor, and Transformers director Michael Bay. He will also be seen in Shawn Levy's Free Guy, an action-comedy about a bank teller who discovers he is a background character in an open world video game called Free City that will soon go offline.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.