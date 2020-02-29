Ryan Reynolds Serves Woman First Legal Drink on 21st Birthday, Krishna Shroff Kisses BF in Front of Aquarium

Ryan Reynolds recently gave leap year baby Arlene Manko her first legal drink. The catch, Arlene is 84-years old. However, since she is a Leap Year baby, her birth-date has only arisen every four years, making this her 21st birthday. Arlene, who geared up to have an alcoholic beverage within the gamut of law, was provided her first sip of the drink by Ryan Reynold's Aviation Gin company.

Read: Ryan Reynolds Gives Woman Born on Leap Day Her First Legal Drink on 21st Birthday

Tiger Shroff's sister and fitness enthusiast Krishna Shroff is setting new goals every day as she is enjoying the best time of her life with boyfriend Eban Hyams. On Friday, the starkid took to Instagram to share a cozy picture with the man in her life. "My favourite fish in the sea," she captioned the photo.

Read: Krishna Shroff Kisses Boyfriend in Front of Aquarium, Calls Him 'Favourite Fish in the Sea'

Daniel Craig has one regret from his shooting experience of the new James Bond film, No Time To Die. He wasn't allowed to drive the iconic 007 ride, Aston Martin DB5, during high-speed chase scenes owing to safety concerns. The 51-year-old told Top Gear Magazine that he couldn't drive and act at the same time, as it was seen to be too dangerous.

Read: This Is Why Daniel Craig Was Not 'Allowed' To Drive The Iconic James Bond Car

Raghu Ram is currently enjoying the parenthood phase with his wife, singer Natalie Di Luccio. The reality show producer keeps teasing his fans with the picture of his baby boy, without revealing his face. On Friday, the Splitsvilla host posted a picture of his son surrounded by women, letting us know that he took the little bundle of joy for his baby's day out.

Read: Roadies' Raghu Ram Takes Son for Baby's Day Out, Here's What Happened

Tamil actor Vikram will be seen donning seven different looks in his upcoming film Cobra. This was revealed in the first look poster of the film launched on Friday. Dressed as a politician and an old man among his various garbs in the film, Vikram shows off unrecognizable avatars in the poster.

Read: Tamil Actor Vikram Dons Seven Unrecognisable Looks in Upcoming Film Cobra

Follow @News18Movies for more