Ryan Reynolds Teams Up with Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson for Action Thriller on Netflix

Ryan Reynolds has joined Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson in action heist thriller Red Notice. The film, which was earlier set at Universal Pictures, is now moving forward at Netflix. Netflix has taken over the action movie and added Reynolds to the cast. A major coup for the streaming service, the Rawson Marshall Thurber-directed movie will start production in 2020.

Gadot and Johnson were attached with the project when Universal acquired the project as a pitch early following a bidding battle last year, one where Netflix came in second. But Universal announced Monday that it will now release an untitled film in place of the previously announced November 13, 2020 debut of Red Notice.

Johnson also shared the news on Instagram.

According to Deadline, after Thurber drafted his pitch into a screenplay with a budget, the filmmakers sensed hesitation from Universal in a meeting late last month. When Thurber's finished script was shown to Netflix 10 days ago, the streaming platform committed to everything the filmmakers delivered and a complex deal was brokered during the July 4 holiday break.

In a statement, Thurber said, "I'm beyond thrilled to be making Red Notice with Scott Stuber and Netflix — a company that believes in filmmakers and big ideas for a global audience." Thurber has earlier directed Johnson in Central Intelligence and Skyscraper.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot came on board in April. Johnson is expected to get his first $20 million paycheck for this film, reported Variety. Red Notice will be released in 2020.

