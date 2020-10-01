Ryan Reynolds Visualises Dwayne Johnson with Bangs and Fans' Imagination Run Wild

Leave it to Ryan Reynolds for bringing humour to the most mundane everyday moments. The popular star recently logged into his social media accounts to tease his co-star in the upcoming film.

The one Reynolds is poking fun at is Dwayne The Rock Johnson who will share screen space with him in the upcoming Netflix’s Red Notice. Although the behind the scene visual does not feature the former wrestler, but the spotlight is on him.

Reynolds says that he makes heavy eye contact with his filmmaker Rawson Marshall Thurber so that the latter is under an impression that he has the actor’s entire attention. He expresses that he does it so that the director doesn’t get a whiff that he is thinking about something else in his mind while talking to him.

In his quirky caption, the Deadpool fame actor mentions that he is imagining his co-star in bangs.

Reynolds has a reputation for cracking jokes online and has an endless supply of hilarious one-liners. This time around, his funny jab was at Dwayne Johnson.

In addition to The Rock, Ryan Reynolds will be joined by Gal Gadot in the much-anticipated film. The filming of the action-comedy thriller resumed after a hiatus of nearly five months due to the coronavirus crisis.

Red Notice brings Johnson and Rawson Marshall Thurber together after 2016. They earlier teamed up on Central Intelligence and the action drama Skyscraper(2018).

The plot of the film follows a world in international crime. It brings in an INTERPOL agent, who is on a pursuit for the most wanted art thief in the world, also the greatest con man. Johnson is to play the agent, called as the greatest tracker of the world. Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot will feature as the con-man and art thief, respectively.