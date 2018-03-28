English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
S Durga, Sanal Sasidharan's Controversial Film, To Release Nationwide on April 6
The film has got a huge international recognition at film festivals like 53rd Pesaro Film Festival, International Film Festival Rotterdam 2017, International Film Festival of Valencia, Spain and also screened at the Jio MAMI Film Festival.
The film is cut to a real woman by the name of Durga, who is eloping with her lover Kabir. They get a lift from a van and there ensues a woeful train of events.
One of the much talked about Malayalam film S Durga is slated to release on April 6, says the director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan.
Since the film has gone through a lot of controversies earlier for its screening at the International Film Festival of Indian(IFFI) last year, asked about his feeling on the pan-India release of the film, Sanal told IANS, "Feeling great. Now the controversy and hardships are over; it is time for people to watch the film and see what was the reason for the unwanted controversies."
"I request all the people who opposed and who really supported unconditionally to watch the film," he added.
The film has got a huge international recognition at film festivals like 53rd Pesaro Film Festival, International Film Festival Rotterdam 2017, International Film Festival of Valencia, Spain and also screened at the Jio MAMI Film Festival.
S Durga features Rajshri Deshpande and Kannan Nayar in the key roles.
Also Watch
Since the film has gone through a lot of controversies earlier for its screening at the International Film Festival of Indian(IFFI) last year, asked about his feeling on the pan-India release of the film, Sanal told IANS, "Feeling great. Now the controversy and hardships are over; it is time for people to watch the film and see what was the reason for the unwanted controversies."
"I request all the people who opposed and who really supported unconditionally to watch the film," he added.
The film has got a huge international recognition at film festivals like 53rd Pesaro Film Festival, International Film Festival Rotterdam 2017, International Film Festival of Valencia, Spain and also screened at the Jio MAMI Film Festival.
S Durga features Rajshri Deshpande and Kannan Nayar in the key roles.
Also Watch
-
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Monday 26 March , 2018 Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sunny Leone On Welcoming Twins Noah, Asher: This is Like the Biggest Hit Story of Our Lives
- IPL 2018 Analysis: Kolkata Knight Riders – Strengths and Weaknesses
- Sui Dhaga: Anushka Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in this Latest Viral Picture
- Lehmann to Break His Silence on Ball Tampering Controversy
- Facebook Users Sue Over Collection of Call, Text History