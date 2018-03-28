GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
S Durga, Sanal Sasidharan's Controversial Film, To Release Nationwide on April 6

The film has got a huge international recognition at film festivals like 53rd Pesaro Film Festival, International Film Festival Rotterdam 2017, International Film Festival of Valencia, Spain and also screened at the Jio MAMI Film Festival.

IANS

Updated:March 28, 2018, 10:29 AM IST
The film is cut to a real woman by the name of Durga, who is eloping with her lover Kabir. They get a lift from a van and there ensues a woeful train of events.
One of the much talked about Malayalam film S Durga is slated to release on April 6, says the director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan.

Since the film has gone through a lot of controversies earlier for its screening at the International Film Festival of Indian(IFFI) last year, asked about his feeling on the pan-India release of the film, Sanal told IANS, "Feeling great. Now the controversy and hardships are over; it is time for people to watch the film and see what was the reason for the unwanted controversies."

"I request all the people who opposed and who really supported unconditionally to watch the film," he added.

S Durga features Rajshri Deshpande and Kannan Nayar in the key roles.

