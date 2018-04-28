S.J. Clarkson of Jessica Jones and The Defenders To Direct Star Trek 4

Paramount Pictures is backing the director of Jessica Jones and The Defenders to helm the fourth Star Trek movie reboot.Currently in negotiations with Paramount, British director S.J. Clarkson will be the first woman to direct a film in the Star Trek franchise. The film is understood to center on Captain Kirk (Chris Pine) and his father (Chris Hemsworth.)She's steered the first two episodes of Jessica Jones and of The Defenders for Netflix, and the entirety of both crime thriller miniseries Collateral and London-based comedy Love, Nina.Over the course of 15 years Clarkson has also racked up credits on Mistresses, Doctors, Life on Mars, Orange is The New Black and Dexter.Notably, her first and previous feature-length project was Toast, a BBC TV movie charting the 1960s childhood of influential British food writer and broadcaster Nigel Slater, starring Freddie Highmore (Bates Hotel) and Helena Bonham Carter (Harry Potter franchise.)Paramount Pictures now has two announced Star Trek projects in the works.J.J. Abrams and Quentin Tarantino are working on an R-rated movie, if previous rumors are to believed. The second, S.J. Clarkson-directed film will go into production first.