S Janaki's Son Murali Krishna Clarifies that the Singer is Perfectly Fine

Rumours were rife that south Indian singer S Janaki also known as the nightingale of South Indian cinema music has passed away. However, putting the rumours to rest, her son Murali Krishna and family have clarified that the singer is fine and recovering well from a minor operation.

The rumours did not go down well with other artists from South Indian cinema. Singer Mano clarified the buzz with his tweet, which read, “Just spoke to Janakiamma. She is in Mysuru. She is hale & healthy. Please don’t spread rumours #SJanaki.”

Just spoke to Janakiamma. She is in Mysuru. She is hale & healthy. Please don’t spread rumours 🙏 #SJanaki pic.twitter.com/5RraX9R3Po — Dr Mano (@ManoSinger_Offl) June 28, 2020

Actor-Director Manobala also took to Twitter to mention the wrong news. He tweeted, “No... its wrong news... she got a minor operation... she’s ok now.”

Meanwhile, singer S P Balasubrahmanyam expressed his grief over the spreading of such hoaxes. Requesting people to be more responsible, he told Times of India, “Since morning, I have received about twenty calls about the welfare of Janaki amma. Somebody has on social media or somehow said she is no more. What nonsense is it? I talked to her and she is doing very well.”

S Janaki is one of the most famous playback singers in Tamil cinema. In her career span of sixty years, the singer has given several hits, including her debut song Singaravelane Deva from the movie Konjum Salangai in 1957.

