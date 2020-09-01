SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: Singer Fully Awake and Responsive, Actively Participating in Physiotherapy

Singer S P Balasubrahmanyam is fully awake, responsive and actively participates in physiotherapy,a hospital treating him said on Monday. The 74-year-old playback singer, admitted for COVID-19 on August 5, continued to be on ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation support in the Intensive Care Unit, it said.

SPB's "current clinical condition is stable. He is fully awake, responsive and actively participates in physiotherapy. SPB continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team," MGM Healthcare's Assistant Director of Medical services, Dr Anuradha Baskaran said in a statement.

His son, producer-director S P Charan, in a video message on Monday, informed that his mother is also recovering well. She is back home and is on medication. Further, talking about his father, he said he visited the hospital and doctors briefed him about the singer's condition and showed him SPB's X-ray of lungs.

"There is a pleasent improvement in dad's health. He is doing a lot of exercises to strengthen his muscles because he has been on the bed for so many days. Breathing is fine too. With all your prayers and blessings he should be out of it pretty soon."

Before concluding his video, he thanked for all the prayers and concern saying he is indebted to SPB's fans for their prayers and asked everyone to be careful in 'Unlock 4.0'.

On August 28, the hospital had said that the singer was conscious, responsive and participating in "passive" physiotherapy.

(with inputs from PTI)