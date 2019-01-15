LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

S Shankar Unveils the First Look of Kamal Haasan from 'Indian 2', See Here

Kamal Haasan will return as the popular octogenarian character Senapathy, a freedom fighter-turned-vigilante bent on rooting out corruption, in S Shankar's 'Indian 2'.

IANS

Updated:January 15, 2019, 11:24 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S Shankar Unveils the First Look of Kamal Haasan from 'Indian 2', See Here
File photo of Kamal Haasan.
Loading...
On the occasion of Pongal, filmmaker S Shankar on Tuesday unveiled the first look poster of his next movie, Indian 2 featuring actor-politician Kamal Haasan. Shankar shared the poster via a tweet and extended Pongal wishes to everyone.

Via the poster, it was revealed that the project will go on the floors from Friday.




A sequel to 1994 Tamil blockbuster Indian, the project also stars Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady.

Having already begun prepping for her role in the film, she told IANS that she saw signing Indian 2 as a step up in her career.

"I'm really thrilled to be part of the project. I'm quite excited about my role and the skills I will get to learn on the job. I see signing Indian 2 as a step up in my career," she said.

While promoting his last outing 2.0, Shankar revealed that he recently did a photo-shoot with Haasan for Indian 2.

Shankar added that he was thrilled to see Haasan sporting the look of the popular octogenarian character Senapathy, a freedom fighter-turned-vigilante bent on rooting out corruption.

Indian 2 will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be revealed.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram