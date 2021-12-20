S Sreesanth Set to Make His Debut in Tamil Cinema, To Act With Sunny Leone Too

S Sreesanth is all set to make his debut in Tamil films with a periodic romantic comedy. The former Indian cricketer will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the movie Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal, to be directed by Vignesh Shivan.

In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Sreesanth said that he was elated about making his debut in Tamil cinema. He will be reportedly playing a pivotal role in the movie. “My character plays a catalyst in the narrative. I do not want to reveal more, as it will take away the film’s surprise element,” Sreesanth said.

The script of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadha was written and directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film is being produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the movie, which will hit theatres in February 2022.

Sreesanth has several ambitious films in the pipeline in other languages like Kannada and Hindi. However, he is interested in signing more Tamil films.

“I will be starring alongside Sunny Leone in a Hindi film. I am in talks for a Kannada film too,” he added.

Commenting on his cricket endeavours, Sreesanth said that he was the highest wicket-taker for Kerala in the previous season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. However, he had opted out of this season due to “personal commitments and my film shoots”. He also played a few league matches while balancing his shoots.

He said that he is keen to play Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

“I am looking forward to the upcoming Ranji Trophy season, and I am upbeat about being part of the IPL. I would love it if I could get a spot in the Indian team,” Sreesanth added.

