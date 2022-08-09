S Thaman Shares Shooting Location Pics of Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu

Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay is now busy in the shooting of his upcoming film Varisu. The actor was recently spotted at the Chennai airport leaving for Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to join the shooting. The shooting of the upcoming film is now going on at the container terminal of Vizag port.

Music director S Thaman recently shared a few photos from the location in Visakhapatnam. Thaman revealed that the current schedule of the movie will continue for 2-3 weeks and mostly a few action scenes will be filmed at the location.

“#Varisu shooting Spot. Visakha Container Terminal, Vizag. Current Shooting Happening Along With #ThalapathyVijay and #Shaam. It will Be a 2 to 3 Weeks Long Schedule With Mostly Action and Stunt,” tweeted Thaman.

#Varisu shooting Spot⭐

🚩Vishaka Container Terminal, Vizag. Current Shooting Happening Along With #ThalapathyVijay & #Shaam 🔥 It will Be a 2 to 3 Weeks Long Schedule With Mostly Action & Stunt💥#Rashmika | #Thaman | #Vamshi pic.twitter.com/xFEr4rP18g — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) August 6, 2022

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, Varisu has a star-studded cast ensemble including Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu, Sarath Kumar, Jayasudha, Prabhu, Shaam, Meka Srikanth and Sangeeta Krish.

The first look poster of Varisu was shared recently. In the poster, Vijay was seen in an intense look. He was donning a grey plaid three-piece suit. The tagline of Varisu, ‘The Boss Returns’, has created excitement among the Vijay fans. The poster indicates that the film will be a high octane action drama.

The Vamshi Paidipally directorial will be released in Telugu and Tamil languages. This movie will mark Vijay’s Telugu debut. Vijay is playing the role of an app developer in the movie.

The team of Varisu had earlier completed the shooting schedule at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The film is an emotional family drama. It is expected to be released on Pongal 2023. Sources close to Varisu suggest that the movie will be dubbed in various languages. The lead actor Vijay and Rashmika will be seen for the first time together on screen.

Varisu is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Sirish’s Shri Venkateswara Creations. On the work front, Vijay will wrap up the shooting for Varisu soon. He will next focus on his upcoming film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. It is expected to be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

