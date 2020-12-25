'S.W.A.T' Actor Shemar Moore Tests COVID-19 Positive

Los Angeles: Actor Shemar Moore, star of CBS crime drama “S.W.A.T”, has tested positive for COVID-19 . The 50-year-old actor took to Intagram on Friday to share details about his coronavirus diagnosis. I thought I had food poisoning chills and aches all day today still can smell, taste, no cough, no runny nose I feel fine now. “I have to accept test results I feel fine now but I have to be responsible! My Xmas n New Years is clearly not gonna be the best my last year and a half has not been the best but I WILL BE OKAY! the 50-year-old actor wrote.

Moore plays Hondo’ on “S.W.A.T”. The show is currently on a holiday production break and the actor’s diagnosis likely wouldn’t impact any filming.