Ankita Bhattacharyya Wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Bengali, Gets Rs 2 Lakh and A Car

The latest season of the popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has finally found its winner. Ankita Bhattacharyya from Gobardanga, West Bengal, was announced the winner of Zee TV Bangla’s singing-based reality show on Sunday and was presented with Rs 2 lakh, a car and the winner's trophy.

Singdhajit Bhowmik and Gourab Sarkar were declared joint runners-up, while Nobel and Preetam Roy shared the third spot together. Ankita got emotional after host Jisshu Sengupta announced her name as the winner.

“I still can’t believe that I have won. All other participants were so talented. When my name was announced, I couldn’t believe my ears,” Ankita told Times of India.

Bollywood singer Sukhwinder Singh, who was a guest at the grand finale, was all praise for Ankita's voice and said, "some people come to win the show. Some win the title by singing."

The show was judged by music composer Shantanu Moitra and singers Monali Thakur and Srikanto Acharjee.

Netizens were elated with Ankita's victory and flooded Twitter with congratulatory posts for her. One user wrote: "Ankita Bhattacharya, who won Zee Bangla's Sa Re Ga Ma reality show on Sunday night, is an extraordinary talent about whom the country is going to hear a lot in the coming days. Another Shreya Ghoshal and much more. Congratulations to her."

Another one tweeted, "Heartiest greetings and congratulations to #AnkitaBhattacharyya for being the champion in #ZeeBangla #SaReGaMaPa 2019."

Ankita Bhattacharya, who won Zee Bangla's Sa Re Ga Ma reality show on Sunday night, is an extraordinary talent about whom the country is going to hear a lot in the coming days. Another Shreya Ghoshal and much more. Congratulations to her — Subhendu Mukherjee (@subhendujee) July 28, 2019

zee bangla saregama ceremony finish https://t.co/LGxJ53anzA i enjoy this program. Ankita &noble are many many thanks.i love this program.@DIPANBHATTACHA9 — DIPAN BHATTACHARYA (@DIPANBHATTACHA9) July 28, 2019

Follow @News18Movies for more