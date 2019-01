Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Jabalpur's Ishita Vishwakarma Lifts the Trophy, Takes Home Cash Prize of Rs 5 Lakh

Ishita Vishwakarma was declared the winner of singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on Sunday. Manikarnika star Kangana Ranaut graced the grand finale to cheer on the finalists and to crown the winner of the show. The 16-year-old beat Sahil Solanki, Tanmay Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Pandit, Sonu Gill and Aslam Abdul Majeed to win the show.Along with the much-coveted trophy, Ishita took home the cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a brand new car. Tanmay was announced as the first runner-up, while Sonu was declared the second runner-up."I would like to give credit to my god because they gave me the strength and confidence to move ahead in my journey. I'd also thank my parents for supporting me throughout. It's a great feeling. This show has taught me a lot, especially my mentor Shekhar sir," Ishita told Times Now.Hailing from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, Ishita comes from a family of singers. She was also a contestant of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 6.Hosted by Aditya Narayan and Dheeraj Dhoopar, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2018 was launched on October 13 last year. It was judged by Shekhar Ravjiani, Sona Mohapatra (left early), Wajid Khan and Richa Sharma (replaced Sona).Follow @news18movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.