Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs’ Contestant Diya Hegde Impresses Shiva Rajkumar

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs Season 19 started two weeks ago on Zee Kannada. The show gives a platform to children to show their singing talent. In the latest episode, popular Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar appeared as the chief guest. Contestant Diya Hegde, who has made an entry in the show as a special guest, will be seen giving an exceptional singing performance to the actor’s song.

During this episode, every contestant can be seen singing the famous songs of Shiva Rajkumar and trying to impress him. But little champ Diya Hegde took the stage by storm and won the heart of the actor with her melodious voice.

While praising the young singer, the actor said, “I would be very happy if such a young and talented singer wrote a song about us. She has an amazing voice and can compose and make headlines with her mellifluous voice.” Shiva Rajkumar further said to Diya, “If you keep doing your best, you can become like Hamsalekha in the future”.

The actor then comes up on the stage and gives a warm hug to the little one. Diya, with her innocence and charm, took each letter of Shiva Rajumar’s name and gave a meaning or adjective to each of them. This sweet gesture brought a smile to his face.

The video has been posted on the official page of Zee Kannada.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs amassed a huge fan base. The singing reality show has completed 18 years and is still going on. Several people have catapulted to stardom with this popular show. Let’s see what this season will bring forward and who is going to take the trophy.

