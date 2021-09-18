Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Promo Out: Aditya Narayan to Return as Host of the Reality Show

Singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, is coming back from October 16. On Saturday, the makers dropped the first promo of the upcoming season. In the promo, the three judges of the new season are introduced along with the host. It will be judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, and Shankar Mahadevan, whereas Aditya Narayan will be seen hosting the reality show.

The official Instagram page of the channel shared the first promo with the caption, “Ab saat suron ka sapna bharega udaan, kyunki sangeet ke sikandar aa rahe hain lekar, music ka sabse bada tyohaar. Toh ho jaaiye tayyar aur dekhiye, #SaReGaMaPa, 16th October se, Saturday-Sunday, raat 9 baje, sirf #ZeeTV par. #Promo #MusicKaTyohaar #SRGMP2021. (sic)”

Aditya, who was last seen hosting Indian Idol 12 which recently concluded, said, “Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is like a homecoming for me. It’s a show that I have been associated with for a really long time and the stage is just like home to me. I have hosted nearly seven seasons of this show, right from 2007 to 2018. When I was just about 18 years old, my first ever job in the television industry was with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.”

Besides Aditya, Himesh and Vishal were also part of Indian Idol 12.

