Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Winner Is Neelanjana Ray; Takes Home Trophy, Rs 10 Lakh Cheque

Neelanjana Ray lifted the trophy of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Music Ka Tyohaar at the grand finale of the show on Sunday. Along with the trophy, she also bagged Rs 10 lakh prize money. Rajashri Bag became the first runner-up and Sharad Sharma emerged as the second runner-up on the show. In a chat with ETimes, Neelanjana Ray shared that her main goal was to win the hearts of the audience and garner their love. The young singer expressed that after receiving so much love and support from the viewers, “winning the trophy is like a bonus” for her.

Neelanjana hails from Alipurduar, a small town in West Bengal. She is a Class XII student and her board exams are around the corner. While her neighbours and people back home are excited for her to get back so that they can celebrate her win, Neelanjana said that once she gets home, her goal is to fully focus on her studies.

Neelanjana’s parents are ecstatic and proud of their daughter. Talking about how her parents’ reacted after her name was announced as the winner, she said, “They are the happiest right now and their happiness means the most to me.” She shared that every parent wishes the best for their child and her parents had always dreamt of her winning Sa Re Ga Ma Pa.

Neelanjana’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa journey has been remarkable. She has only impressed the judges as well as the audience with every performance she has put up on the stage. Every person faces some sort of difficulty, she said however, Neelanjana considers herself lucky that hasn’t faced anything major in her life yet.

“Learning music isn’t easy and then singing in a reality show like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa among such good singers is also tough. But I have had an interesting journey,” she said.

