News18 » Movies
1-min read

Saaho Actress Evelyn Sharma Gets Engaged to Her Australia-based Boyfriend

Evelyn Sharma was proposed by boyfriend Tushaan Bhindi, an Australia based dental surgeon and entrepreneur, on the iconic Harbour bridge in Sydney.

News18.com

Updated:October 8, 2019, 9:26 AM IST
Saaho Actress Evelyn Sharma Gets Engaged to Her Australia-based Boyfriend
Evelyn Sharma, who recently starred in the Prabas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho, has shared the news of her engagement to the fans. The actress had been dating Dr Tushaan Bhindi, an Australia based dental surgeon and entrepreneur, for an year now. The latter proposed to her in an old-school style, which was ‘perfect’, Evelyn said.

Talking to Bombay Times, she revealed the details of the set up which was done on the famous Harbour bridge in Sydney while a guitarist played their favourite songs in the background. . “It was a dream come true. Tushaan knows me so well… his proposal was perfect!”, she told BT. Tushaan went down his one knee as he proposed to her and even read her out some special words he crafted for her.

Recalling how how they met, she said, “We met on a blind date last year, which was set up by our good friend. Tushaan is a romantic guy and he’s even more filmy than I am.” The two hit it off instantly due to their interests in philanthropic causes and friends of the duo were anticipating the good news soon.

When the Yaariyan actress was asked her plans on marriage, she said, “We will make a separate announcement for that once the date is set. For now, we would like to enjoy our time together.”

Evelyn says that she would 'love to shift to Australia' after being hitched as Sydney is one of her favourite cities in the world. However, she will have a base in India as well since its her home.

Check out Evelyn's first social media post after her engagement here:

View this post on Instagram

Yessss!!!

A post shared by Evelyn Sharma (@evelyn_sharma) on

