Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho crossed Rs 100 crore mark on day five. However, Sujeeth's directorial faced a major drop on the weekday and collected Rs 9.10 crore on Tuesday. So far, the film's Hindi version has earned Rs 102.38 crore at the box office.

This is the first single-digit earning of the film. Saaho opened to a staggering Rs 24.40 crore last Friday and it continued to do multi-crore business even on day two, three and four by collecting Rs 25.20 crore, Rs 29.48 crore and Rs 14.20 crore, respectively.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box office figures: "#Saaho drops on Day 5... Mass circuits are contributing... Partial holiday on Day 4 helped score in double digits... Eyes ₹ 110 cr+ total in Week 1... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr, Tue 9.10 cr. Total: ₹ 102.38 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version (sic)."

#Saaho drops on Day 5... Mass circuits are contributing... Partial holiday on Day 4 helped score in double digits... Eyes ₹ 110 cr+ total in Week 1... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr, Tue 9.10 cr. Total: ₹ 102.38 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 4, 2019

Saaho went on to become the third biggest opener of Bollywood, followed by Kalank and Kesari, which collected Rs 21.60 and Rs 21.06, respectively. Salman Khan's Bharat stands at the first position collecting Rs 42.30 crore on day one, while at number two in Akshay Kumar's multi starrer film, Mission Mangal.

Reportedly it is one of the most expensive films ever made in Indian cinema with a budget of Rs 350 crore. But, things have not been a cakewalk for director Sujeeth. The 28-year-old filmmaker took to social media to give a glimpse of his cinematic journey full of hurdles and hardships. In his post, he thanked fans for watching Saaho and urged them to watch the film again.

Also read: In a Heartfelt Post, Saaho Director Sujeeth Urges Fans to Watch Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Again

Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the film also features Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Arun Vijay in pivotal roles.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.