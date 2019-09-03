Take the pledge to vote

Saaho Box Office Collection: Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Film's Earnings Drop by Half on Day 4

Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, released on August 30 amid much fanfare. The film opened to a staggering Rs 24.40 crore in its Hindi version and became the third biggest opener of 2019 after 'Bharat' and 'Mission Mangal'.

News18.com

Updated:September 3, 2019, 11:50 AM IST
Saaho Box Office Collection: Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Film's Earnings Drop by Half on Day 4
Prabhas in a still from Saaho.
Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, had a phenomenal start at the box office after it opened to a staggering Rs 24.40 crore in its Hindi version and became the the third biggest opener of 2019 after Salman Khan's Bharat (Rs 42.30 crore) and Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal (Rs 29.16 crore). The spy-thriller, directed by Sujeeth, continued to do multi-crore business even on day 2 and 3 by collecting Rs 25.20 crore and Rs 29.48 crore, respectively.

However, its fourth day business dropped to a nearly half as it only managed to make Rs 14.20 crore at the box office. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the latest box office figures: "#Saaho collects in double digits on Day 4, aided by #GaneshChaturthi holiday (some parts of #India)... Mass centres strong... Tue-Thu biz crucial... #Saaho Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr. Total: ₹ 93.28 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version." (sic)

So far, Saaho (Hindi version) has earned Rs 93.28 crore. In South, Saaho has recorded the second highest earnings of all time after Baahubali - The Conclusion. Saaho raked in nearly Rs 87 crore in its Tamil and Telugu version, while Baahubali-The Conclusion collected nearly Rs 121.72 crore on its opening day, according to boxofficeindia.

Produced at a reported budget of Rs 350 crore, Saaho is one of the most expensive films ever made in Indian cinema. The film also features Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Arun Vijay in pivotal roles.

