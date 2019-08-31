Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Saaho Box Office Day 1: Prabhas' Film Surpasses Kabir Singh, Kesari's Opening, Earns Rs 24 Cr

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho opened to jam-packed cinema halls and raked in Rs 24 crore on the first day for the Hindi version.

News18.com

Updated:August 31, 2019, 1:25 PM IST
Saaho Box Office Day 1: Prabhas' Film Surpasses Kabir Singh, Kesari's Opening, Earns Rs 24 Cr
Image: Instagram
Amidst much hype and anticipation, Prabhas and Sharddha Kapoor's Saaho hit theaters on Friday. The film opened to jam-packed cinema halls and raked in Rs 24 crore on the first day for the Hindi version. On Saturday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to give away the box office figures.

"#Saaho has a superb Day 1... Prabhas’ superstardom post #Baahubali2 + hype surrounding the biggie + excellent advance bookings ensured fantastic numbers... Day 2 and 3 biz crucial to pack a solid weekend total... Fri ₹ 24.40 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version (sic)," he tweeted.

The film has become the third biggest opener of Bollywood, followed by Kalank and Kesari, which collected Rs 21.60 and Rs 21.06, respectively. Salman Khan's Bharat stands at the first position collecting Rs 42.30 crore on day one, while at number two in Akshay Kumar's multi starrer film, Mission Mangal.

"Top 5 *Day 1* biz... 2019 releases. 1. #Bharat ₹ 42.30 cr [Wed] 2. #MissionMangal ₹ 29.16 cr [Thu] 3. #Saaho [#Hindi] ₹ 24.40 cr [Fri] 4. #Kalank ₹ 21.60 cr [Wed] 5. #Kesari ₹ 21.06 cr [Thu] Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi films only," wrote Adarsh in his tweet.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Ramesh Bala informed that Saaho earned over Rs 100 crore gross on its opening day. "#Saaho registers 100 cr+ gross opening in #India alone on Day 1," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he gave away region-wise gross figures and wrote, "Saaho huge Day 1. Gross Figures: Nizam 14.1; AP 42.2; Karnataka 13.9; Tamilnadu 3.8; Kerala 1.2; Hindi Markets 29.6;

Total India Gross 104.8 Cr; Total India Share 68.1 Cr (sic)."

The high octane action thriller has been making quite a noise since its announcement, given that it is Prabhas' first film after the Baahubali saga and Shraddha’s debut in South Indian cinema. Also, Saaho’s whopping budget of Rs 350 crore and high-end action sequences have been talking points among fans.

Saaho has released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in theatres across the country. Apart from Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, the action-thriller also stars, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi and Neil Nitin Mukesh in pivotal roles.

