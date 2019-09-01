Saaho Box Office Day 2: Prabhas, Sharddha Kapoor Starrer Earns Rs 25 Cr

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho opened to mix reviews from the critics on Friday. However, the film is going strong and steady at the box office and will earn over Rs 50 crore in first three days of it's release. With an earning of Rs 25.20 crore on day two, the film's total stands at Rs 49.60 crore.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to give away the box figures. He wrote, "#Saaho is outstanding on Day 2... Brand #Prabhas - who enjoys PAN India popularity - is attracting moviegoers in large numbers... Eyes ₹ 70 cr+ weekend, a fantastic 3-day total... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr. Total: ₹ 49.60 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version (sic)."

The film opened to jam-packed cinema halls and raked in Rs 24 crore on the first day for the Hindi version.

The film has become the third biggest opener of Bollywood, followed by Kalank and Kesari, which collected Rs 21.60 and Rs 21.06, respectively. Salman Khan's Bharat stands at the first position collecting Rs 42.30 crore on day one, while at number two in Akshay Kumar's multi starrer film, Mission Mangal.

"Top 5 *Day 1* biz... 2019 releases. 1. #Bharat ₹ 42.30 cr [Wed] 2. #MissionMangal ₹ 29.16 cr [Thu] 3. #Saaho [#Hindi] ₹ 24.40 cr [Fri] 4. #Kalank ₹ 21.60 cr [Wed] 5. #Kesari ₹ 21.06 cr [Thu] Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi films only," wrote Adarsh in his earlier tweet.

The high octane action thriller has been making quite a noise since its announcement, given that it is Prabhas' first film after the Baahubali saga and Shraddha’s debut in South Indian cinema. Also, Saaho’s whopping budget of Rs 350 crore and high-end action sequences have been talking points among fans.

Saaho has released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in theatres across the country. Apart from Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, the action-thriller also stars, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi and Neil Nitin Mukesh in pivotal roles.

