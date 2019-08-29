Saaho Box Office: Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Film to Break Avengers Endgame Opening Day Record

This Friday, Prabhas and Shradhha Kapoor are coming with their highly anticipated movie Saaho. Ever since its announcement, the movie has been in the buzz for various reasons. Be it the Baahubali star’s first film after his magnum opus or Shraddha being finalised as the leading lady of the movie.

According to trade analysts, the movie is expected to get a whopping opening, surpassing that of Avengers: Endgame (Rs 53 crore) and Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52.25 crore).

Film trade analyst Girish Johar told Hindustan Times, “The buzz is very good. Prabhas and Shraddha are among the top actors and the response to the trailer is outstanding. It is a non-festive but a very wide release in Hindi. A non-holiday opening of Rs 15-20 crore would be fantastic, considering how some Bollywood actors struggle to deliver an opening of even Rs 10 crore.”

On comparisons being drawn between Saaho and Baahubali, Girish said that it would be unfair to compare the two as the latter was a traditional Indian, desi mythological film whereas Saaho is contemporary, sleek, stylish and an upmarket film. So, even if Prabhas is returning to the screen after delivering two major blockbusters (The two parts of the Baahubali franchise), it would be unfair to compare the two.

Talking about the all-India collection of the movie, he added, “The film should open at roughly Rs 35 crore in Telugu, Rs 15 crore in Tamil and Rs 3-5 crore in Malayalam. The film should open across India at around Rs 60-70 crore in all languages.”

Analyst Ramesh Bala expressed that people have high hopes from the south star. Also, the movie has got various screens since it’s a tri-lingual movie. Ramesh said, “Baahubali 2 is the biggest grosser in India... Saaho is Prabhas‘s next movie after Baahubali 2. So the expectations are sky-high... The movie is releasing in several languages. A solo release on Aug 30th. 1,500 screens in Telugu states and 550 screens in Tamil Nadu.”

Saaho releases on August 30, 2019, and has been shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.