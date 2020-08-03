Saaho Director Sujeeth Reddy Gets Married to Fiancee in Intimate Wedding During Lockdown

After actors Nikhil Siddharth and Nithiin, another personality from the Telugu film industry has tied the knot during the lockdown. Saaho director Sujeeth Reddy got hitched to fiancee Pravallika on August 2 in Hyderabad. It was a close-knit ceremony with only family members in attendance.

Photos from the mehendi event and wedding are doing the rounds on social media. While the 29-year-old director opted for a traditional dhoti and kurta for his big day, the bride looked beautiful in a pink zari saree. Pravallika is a dentist by profession.

On June 10, the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony. They were in a relationship for the past few years. While the engagement took place at a hotel in Hyderabad, the wedding happened at a private resort in the outskirts of the city, reported ETimes.

@sujeethsign Happy Married Life Sujeeth Bro Wishing All Success , Good Health , and Happiness 🖤 pic.twitter.com/2tdaPLxRQq — P.GIREESH REDDY (@GReddyPetluru) July 28, 2020

Sujeeth made his directorial debut with Run Raja Run at the age of 23. Starring Sharwanand, Seerat Kapoor and Adivi Sesh in lead roles, the comedy-thriller was a success. His second film was the highly anticipated Saaho with big names from the Indian film industry - Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Chunky Panday, Tinnu Anand and others.