Saaho Director Sujeeth Ties the Knot in Low-key Ceremony, See Pics

Sujeeth with wife Pravallika

Sujeeth and Pravallika are now man and wife after the duo tied the knot in a private ceremony on June 10.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 11, 2020, 3:03 PM IST
Young director Sujeeth, who helmed Prabhas' mega-budget actioner Saaho, has tied the knot with girlfriend Pravallika in an intimate ceremony on June 10. Because of the coronavirus scare and strict safety guidelines in place, the couple decided to keep the happy occasion very private and without much fanfare.

As per a report, Sujeeth's bride Pravallika is not someone from the film industry but a dentist by profession. Earlier, producer Dil Raju and actor Nikhil tied the knot in respective private ceremonies. Nithiin also got engaged during the coronavirus lockdown period while Rana Daggubati and fiancé Miheeka Bajaj also participated in a Roka ceremony. Now, news of Sujeeth's low key wedding surfaces, making the filmmaker's fans happy.

Since the wedding was a small function, only family members attended the event. Some pictures of the married duo are also doing the rounds on social media that show them wearing traditional attires, while they fold hand and pray, surrounded by their family members.

Sujeeth made his directorial debut with Sharwanand's romantic-comedy film Run Raja Run. However, Saaho with Prabhas brought him under national limelight. Sujeeth's next is Telugu remake of Malayalam hit movie Lucifer with Chiranjeevi.

