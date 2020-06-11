Saaho Director Sujeeth Ties the Knot in Low-key Ceremony, See Pics

Young director Sujeeth, who helmed Prabhas' mega-budget actioner Saaho, has tied the knot with girlfriend Pravallika in an intimate ceremony on June 10. Because of the coronavirus scare and strict safety guidelines in place, the couple decided to keep the happy occasion very private and without much fanfare.

As per a report, Sujeeth's bride Pravallika is not someone from the film industry but a dentist by profession. Earlier, producer Dil Raju and actor Nikhil tied the knot in respective private ceremonies. Nithiin also got engaged during the coronavirus lockdown period while Rana Daggubati and fiancé Miheeka Bajaj also participated in a Roka ceremony. Now, news of Sujeeth's low key wedding surfaces, making the filmmaker's fans happy.

Since the wedding was a small function, only family members attended the event. Some pictures of the married duo are also doing the rounds on social media that show them wearing traditional attires, while they fold hand and pray, surrounded by their family members.

#JustIn: #Saaho director #Sujeeth engaged to Dr #Pravalika on June 10 with just close family in attendance. Congrats to the beautiful couple. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/wDIvyxrxkr — Hyderabad Times (@HydTimes) June 11, 2020

Sujeeth made his directorial debut with Sharwanand's romantic-comedy film Run Raja Run. However, Saaho with Prabhas brought him under national limelight. Sujeeth's next is Telugu remake of Malayalam hit movie Lucifer with Chiranjeevi.

