Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho is one of the most expensive films of Indian cinema and is reportedly made at a budget of Rs 350 crore. But, things have not been a cakewalk for director Sujeeth. The 28-year-old filmmaker took to social media to give a glimpse of his cinematic journey full of hurdles and hardships.

In a lengthy post, he wrote, "Made my first short film when I was 17 years old. No money, No team but had lot of support from Orkut and family. I edited, shot and directed 90% of my short films. I learned from my mistakes and criticism was always like extra boost for my journey. Travelled very long way and faced many hurdles but never gave up."

In addition, he thanked fans for watching Saaho and urged them to watch the film again. "Today many people saw SAAHO - some expected more from it, but many loved it! Thanks to all for watching the movie :) Please watch it again if you missed anything. I am sure you’ll enjoy even more. #Saaho," he added.

Neil Nitin Mukesh who plays is seen portraying a negative character in the film turned up to the director to laud his efforts. In the comment section, he wrote, "God bless you brother. You should be extremely proud of this Gem of a film. Technically it’s one of the best films that I have seen and been a part of. As an audience I paid to see the film with my entire family just as all the lovely fans out there. And was NOT disappointed at all. It is easy to judge someone’s hard work and vision of so many years of countless hours. But it is another to actually stand strong and get it done."

"To commercially give your audience so many aspects all rolled into one is not an easy job. From great visuals to amazing performances and a layered plot with multiple characters is in itself a task. The twists and turns were very interesting and the scale of the action was par excellence. It was an honour to work with you and all at @uvcreationsofficial and hello ... the fans have spoken," added the actor.

Saaho had a phenomenal start at the box office after it opened to a staggering Rs 24.40 crore in its Hindi version and became the third biggest opener of 2019 after Salman Khan's Bharat (Rs 42.30 crore) and Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal (Rs 29.16 crore).

So far, Saaho (Hindi version) has earned Rs 93.28 crore. In South, Saaho has recorded the second highest earnings of all time after Baahubali - The Conclusion. Saaho raked in nearly Rs 87 crore in its Tamil and Telugu version, while Baahubali-The Conclusion collected nearly Rs 121.72 crore on its opening day, according to boxofficeindia.

