Saaho Director Urges Fans to Watch it Again, Kriti Sanon Joins Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho is one of the most expensive films of Indian cinema and is reportedly made at a budget of Rs 350 crore. But things have not been a cakewalk for director Sujeeth, who put up a lengthy post chronicling the hurdles he had to cross in his career, and asked fans to watch Saaho.

Read: In a Heartfelt Post, Saaho Director Sujeeth Urges Fans to Watch Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Starrer Again

Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati, Patni Aur Woh gets a new addition in their team and it is none other than Kriti Sanon. She was seen leaving for Lucknow where the rest of the cast is already shooting. As per reports, she was there for a day to shoot her part, and returned to Mumbai the following day.

Read: Kriti Sanon Joins Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Starrer Pati, Patni Aur Woh in Cameo Role

Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty Kundra's families bid goodbye to Lord Ganesh with utmost pomp and splendour. Salman was snapped at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Shilpa, her husband Raj Kundra and their son Viaan danced like crazy during visarjan ceremony.

Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Watch Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty Dancing Their Hearts Out During Ganpati Visarjan

It was with TVF's Tripling that Maanvi Gagroo shot to fame. Her character of Chanchal, a modern Indian woman married into a royal household, was highly liked, and the show got renewed for the second season. Maanvi has been nominated in Best Actress (Comedy) category at the second edition of iReel Awards, an initiative to honour the individuals who have brought in a revolution in the web space.

Read: iReel Awards 2019: Playing Chanchal in Tripling 2 was Like Carrying a Legacy, Says Maanvi Gagroo

Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham seemed to have breathed life into a dying Fast and the Furious franchise with their spinoff film Hobbs and Shaw. The film has been received positively by audiences and is even doing well in terms of profits. Johnson, who plays the role of Luke Hobbs, took to Instagram to thank fans while pointing out the new record set by Hobbs and Shaw.

Read: Dwayne The Rock Johnson Celebrates Hobbs And Shaw Beating Avengers Endgame Box Office Record

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.