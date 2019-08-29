Saaho Early Reviews Suggest Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Film is Action Blockbuster

Saaho is the most anticipated blockbuster of 2019. The film, which stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, will release worldwide this Friday, however social media reactions are beginning to surface online, with many claiming the film to be an action blockbuster.

A majority of the reactions are, perhaps unsurprisingly, very positive. Many call the film incredibly thrilling, while others note that it "grips you with interesting screenplay which gets muddled in between but races to the finish line with aplomb." Prabhas is being hailed for his performance.

"Crazy storyline masked with breathtaking visuals & action," wrote on Twitter user. A UAE film journalist tweeted, "Prabhas makes absolutely no mistakes in getting his act together. There's no denying the fact that he plays the perfect Pan India hero in this film who can acts effortlessly, fight in style and charm the audiences. Shraddha Kapoor looking Terrific." (sic)

#Saaho Review ! #Prabhas makes absolutely no mistakes in getting his act together. There's no denying the fact that he plays the perfect Pan India hero in this film,who can acts effortlessly, fight in style and charm the audiences. @ShraddhaKapoor looking Terrific.⭐⭐⭐⭐ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairFilms) August 26, 2019

One word Review: B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-RRating: ⭐🌟🌟🌟( 4/5)#SaahoCrazy storyline masked with breathtaking visuals & action.Prabhas is elegant, fierce & " THE BAD BOY"Action scenes are on par with Hollywood, some are way better TBHClimax is the best part of the movie. — Light Yagami (@army_aishu) August 28, 2019

#SaahoReview #Saaho grips u with interesting screenplay which gets muddled in between but races to the finish line with aplomb..#Prabhas is BONES BREAKER HIGH FLYING ACTION STAR while @ShraddhaKapoor shines too..Ending arc leading to climax will ensure BANG for ur BUCK.. 3.75/5 — Shubham C (@Shubham26383793) August 28, 2019

>> Average 1st half >> Good 2nd half>> Positives :- Prabhas, Interval 20minutes, Climax 30 minutes action part 🔥 🔥>> Negatives : - Songs, Routine Story, Runtime, Poor VFX (in couple of action scenes only)#Saaho #Saahoreview — Sonu Giri gabbar (@GabbarSonu) August 29, 2019

Directed by Sujeeth, the project also marks Shraddha's Telugu debut. The actress plays a police officer in the movie. While Neil Nitin Mukesh plays the antagonist in the movie.

Saaho is an high-voltage action film. Not only is the action film releasing in multiple language, it is mounted on a big budget and promises never-seen-before action sequences.

On The Kapil Sharma Show, Prabhas revealed that the film's budget was a whopping Rs 350 crore and more importantly he gave away the details pertaining to the meaning of the title Saaho. When quizzed by Kapil, Prabhas at once retorted by saying Saaho means 'Jai Ho' in Sanskrit.

The film also features Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday and Mandira Bedi among others.

