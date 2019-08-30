Saaho First Reactions: Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Film Gets Mixed Response from the Viewers

Prabhas' Saaho has proved to be one of the most anticipated films of the year. The hype around its actions sequences is something that is boasted as the most expensive ones in India. The first reactions to the film have been flowing in both directions. There are some claiming that the film is exciting and that people should not go by the reviews. Others claim that the film is predictable and not very engaging. Whether the film ends up being a commercial success or not, only time will tell.

Saaho is also an important film for Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. This is because Saaho is Prabhas' debut in a Hindi film and Shraddha Kapoor's debut in a south film. The twitter reactions though have only addressed Prabhas and have not reacted to Shraddha Kapoor's role in the film. The film's naysayers claim that Saaho is a one man show being carried forward only by Prabhas. Here are some of the twitter reactions to the film below.

Finally done with the movie,surely it’s a worth watch don’t go with the reviews and spoilers go on your gut you’ll be entertained as I was #actorprabhas is a macho man #muralisharma nailed it and finally it’s a super hit movie ⚡️⚡️⚡️#saaho — chiranjeevi (@chirutony) August 29, 2019

Deadly first half blasting twist mind blowing taking I forgotted to breathe my breathe luckily one guy gave his breathe to me for this earth breaking extravaganza first half #Saaho — Ashu Reddy (@yaddymania) August 29, 2019

#Saaho One word!!! B-L-O-C-K-B-U-S-T-E-R!!! 🎉 Hats off to the 28 year old Sujeeth! 🙏🏻 Best Action Sequences for Indian Screen! Ghibran BGM, Visuals are breathtaking! Pacy Screenplay with Twists & Turns brring a few scenes here and there! Climax 30 min is Goosebumps stuff! pic.twitter.com/iao8A7LjMK — Vinay Pemmasani (@vinaypemmasani) August 29, 2019

hardly engaging first half. expected twist. #Saaho — Sudden Star (@PsychoViswa) August 29, 2019

#saaho is a great film if you have insomnia because it’s so boring that while watching it you will definitely sleep off. Rating 1/5. Disaster#prabhas #Saahoreview #SaahoFromTomorrow — Kittu (@Kittu94089584) August 29, 2019

#Saaho Show Complete Waste Movie Only One Man Show #Prabhas — Ramana Charanist 🔥 (@CharanistRamana) August 29, 2019

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho stars Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murali Sharma, Evelyn Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, and Mahesh Manjrekar among others. Now whether the film is actually entertaining or disappointing can only be ascertained by watching it since the reactions go in all directions.

