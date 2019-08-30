Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
2-min read

Saaho First Reactions: Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Film Gets Mixed Response from the Viewers

'Saaho', starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, releases worldwide today and the first reactions to the film are flowing in both directions.

News18.com

Updated:August 30, 2019, 10:20 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Saaho First Reactions: Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Film Gets Mixed Response from the Viewers
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Prabhas' Saaho has proved to be one of the most anticipated films of the year. The hype around its actions sequences is something that is boasted as the most expensive ones in India. The first reactions to the film have been flowing in both directions. There are some claiming that the film is exciting and that people should not go by the reviews. Others claim that the film is predictable and not very engaging. Whether the film ends up being a commercial success or not, only time will tell.

Saaho is also an important film for Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. This is because Saaho is Prabhas' debut in a Hindi film and Shraddha Kapoor's debut in a south film. The twitter reactions though have only addressed Prabhas and have not reacted to Shraddha Kapoor's role in the film. The film's naysayers claim that Saaho is a one man show being carried forward only by Prabhas. Here are some of the twitter reactions to the film below.

 

 

 

 

 

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho stars Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murali Sharma, Evelyn Sharma, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Bedi, and Mahesh Manjrekar among others. Now whether the film is actually entertaining or disappointing can only be ascertained by watching it since the reactions go in all directions. 

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram