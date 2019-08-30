Saaho Mints Rs 290 Crore From Pre-release Theatrical Rights, Third-Highest After 2.0 and Baahubali 2

The highly anticipated movie Saaho finally hits the theaters today (Friday, August 30). The tri-lingual movie shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu language, has been in the limelight ever since its announcement. From the star cast to the larger-than-life action scenes of the movie, it has already created a fan base for itself and the anticipation for the film has is definitely sky-high.

Prabhas shaking a leg on Bollywood numbers with Shraddha Kapoor (Pyscho Saiyaan) and Jacqueline Fernandez (Bad Boy) also has been the talk of the town, more so for the fact that Prabhas is a non-dancer.

After seeing the obvious fanfare, various prime distribution houses, TV channels, music labels, and digital studios have been eyeing on the rights of the movie in theatrical, satellite, audio and digital formats.

And now, according to a recent report by the Andhra Box Office report, the movie’s worldwide pre-release theatrical rights have been estimated to be a whopping Rs 290 crore! This makes the cost of the rights to be the third-highest after 2.0 (Rs 375 crore) and Baahubali 2 (Rs 350 crore). The AP/T rights for the film are valued at Rs 124 cr.

Directed by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations, the makers are reported to have invested a budget of Rs 350 crore on the production and promotions of the movie. According to trade analyst, Saaho needs to make Rs 600 crore from theatrical sales to be declared a hit. “The scale on which it is being made, a major budget will be spent on some extravagant action scenes. Although it will be a commercial outing, we are attempting something new and I would like to keep that as a surprise element,” director Sujeeth had told DNA.

The action scenes have been directed under the supervision of famed Hollywood action director Kenny Bates, known for his sequences in movies like Pearl Harbour, Transformers: Dark of the Moon and Mission Impossible - Ghost Protocol.

The movie has an interesting ensemble cast of Neil Nitin Mukesh, Chunky Pandey, Mandira Manjrekar, and Jackie Shroff.

