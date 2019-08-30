Saaho Movie Release: Check Box Office Prediction, Advance Booking, Songs, Trailer, Cast

Saaho, helmed by Sujeeth, is the most anticipated movie of 2019. It marks Prabhas' first movie after his masterpiece Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. This high budgeted action-thriller also brings Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor for the first time to the Southern film industry. The movie releases worldwide today in three different languages.

Box office predictions - According to trade analysts, the movie is expected to get a whopping opening, surpassing that of Avengers: Endgame (Rs 53 crore) and Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52.25 crore). Film trade analyst Girish Johar told Hindustan Times, “The buzz is very good. Prabhas and Shraddha are among the top actors and the response to the trailer is outstanding. It is a non-festive but a very wide release in Hindi. A non-holiday opening of Rs 15-20 crore would be fantastic, considering how some Bollywood actors struggle to deliver an opening of even Rs 10 crore.” Talking about the all-India collection of the movie, he added, “The film should open at roughly Rs 35 crore in Telugu, Rs 15 crore in Tamil and Rs 3-5 crore in Malayalam. The film should open across India at around Rs 60-70 crore in all languages.” A solo release on Aug 30th. 1,500 screens in Telugu states and 550 screens in Tamil Nadu.”

Advance booking - The advance booking for Saaho started in full force on Wednesday as theatres were not open for booking on Tuesday. However, the booking rate for the show has now improved, according to Koimoi. In Mumbai, while there were around 10 percent Hindi 2D shows going houseful or filing fast on Tuesday, by Wednesday the ration had dropped. Telugu did slightly better in Mumbai, but Malayalam and Tamil versions were still awaiting a good response. On the other hand, Delhi fared better with around 10 percent Hindi shows being houseful or filling in fast. Hindi IMAX and Telugu 2D are also getting better response in the national capital. However, Tamil and Malayalam shows are yet to get an audience response. On the contrary, Saaho is getting a lot of positive response in Bengaluru for its Telugu version, More than 60 percent shows are running houseful or are filling fast. Notably, it seems that Saaho is witnessing a hike in ticket rates. The film, which will hit theatres on August 30, will be sold at ticket prices that are Rs 80 to Rs 100 more because of its high budget.

Songs - Enni Soni being a romantic number, the look and feel of the song have been kept sleek and edgy, in sync with the rest of the film. The song has been released in four languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar have sung all four versions for the multi-lingual film. Randhawa has also composed the song and written the Hindi lyrics. Besides Enni Soni, Bad Boy, Baby Won't You Tell Me and Psycho Saiyaan have also been released. While all three songs are peppy tracks, Baby Won't You Tell Me is a slow romantic song.

Star cast - With Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, the film also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar and Chunky Pandey, among others, in pivotal roles.

Trailer- Saaho trailer has the leading lady Shraddha Kapoor share some tense as well as some romantic moments with Prabhas, who plays an undercover cop. It seems that the story will pit the lead pair against each other at some point, as they are shown as star-crossed lovers who cannot exist together. There are glimpses of some pretty violent scenes, too. We also catch glimpses of all the character actors - all well-known faces from the South and Hindi film industry - Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Arun Vijay, and Murali Sharma. Neil Nitin Mukesh will be seen as one of the major villains in the film, and the trailer does focus on him quite a bit. Fast driven cars, sleek graphics, powerful action scenes and Prabhas' larger-than-life appeal promise to make this one worth a watch at the theatre.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.