Saaho Release Date Postponed, Not to Clash with Mission Mangal & Batla House

August 15 this year was all set to be a big movie fest at the box office, with three big releases headed for theatres - Mission Mangal, Batla House and Saaho. But the makers of the Prabhas starrer action flick have now announced that Saaho will no longer release on Independence Day.

The festival weekend is a coveted slot among big banner films, but producers also do not like to clash with other biggies at the box office as it divides the profits. However, that is not the reason cited by the makers of Saaho for shifting the release date to August 30.

In a statement released on Friday, a spokesperson said, "We want to bring the best to the audience. For bringing finesse to the action sequences we need some more time. Although we are shifting the date from Independence Day but we want to stick to the month of Independence and patriotism with Saaho. We are dedicated to bringing the biggest movie on the largest scale."

Saaho is Prabhas' first film after the blockbuster Baahubali series for which the actor did not take up new projects for five years at a stretch. Saaho is an action thriller, which is simultaneously being made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film is written and directed by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations and T-Series. It marks Shraddha's debut in the south film industry, and is also Prabhas' first Hindi film.

The two releases that stay put on August 15 now are Mission Mangal and Batla House. Mission Mangal stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonashi Sinha, Nithya Menen and Kriti Kulhari as a group of ISRO scientists planning a mission to Mars. The film's trailer launched recently.

Batla House, starring John Abraham, will attempt to unravel the truth behind the 2008 encounter with alleged terrorists that took place at Batla House in Jamia Nagar in Delhi. The film is directed by Nikkhil Advani, and also features Mrunal Thakur.

