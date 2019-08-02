Saaho Song 'Enni Soni' Featuring Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor is the Most Stylised Romantic Video This Year
Prabhas announced the release of his new song from Saaho, called Enni Soni, which features him romancing Shraddha Kapoor among snowcapped peaks in Austria.
Image: Instagram
Nothing about Saaho is ordinary. Prabhas' upcoming release has 'larger-than-life' written all over it. From its teaser to trailer and now the songs, the makers are driving the point home with every frame of the film they have released to the public so far. The latest song, Enni Soni, is no different.
A short clip from the song was released earlier, and the full song is out now. It starts with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor standing at a high altitude with snowcapped peaks all around, singing about their love for each other. The grey and white of the backdrop is contrasted with the bright yellows and deep reds of Shraddha's flowing gowns, quite like the chiffon sarees of Yash Chopra heroines in Switzerland.
Enni Soni was shot in various locations in Innsbruck, Austria - on top of a mountain ledge, on a long hanging bridge and beside a lake in the outdoor shots, before the actors movie into a glass-roofed hangar with backup dancers and a helicopter as prop.
Despite being a romantic number, the look and feel of the song has been kept sleek and edgy, in sync with the rest of the film. The song has been released in four languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar have sung all four versions for the multi-lingual film. Randhawa has also composed the song and written the Hindi lyrics.
"Darlings, the melody of love is here! Enni Soni, Ye Chota Nuvvunna, Mazhaiyum Theeyum and Ekaantha Thaarame Out Now," Prabhas posted on Instagram.
Watch the song here:
Saaho is all set to release on August 30. The film is directed by directed by Sujeeth and also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.
Read: Saaho Release Date Postponed, Not to Clash with Mission Mangal & Batla House
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone 'Steals' Shampoo Bottles From Hotels, Reveals BFF in Friendship Day Note
- Ashes 2019 | Root Rides His Luck as Bails Refuse to Dislodge
- Kareena Kapoor is the Bride We All Want to Be in New Magazine Photoshoot
- Sunil Chhetri Deserves to Play in FIFA World Cup, Feels Virat Kohli
- Ashes 2019 | Anderson Apologised to Team After Injury: Broad