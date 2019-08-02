Nothing about Saaho is ordinary. Prabhas' upcoming release has 'larger-than-life' written all over it. From its teaser to trailer and now the songs, the makers are driving the point home with every frame of the film they have released to the public so far. The latest song, Enni Soni, is no different.

A short clip from the song was released earlier, and the full song is out now. It starts with Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor standing at a high altitude with snowcapped peaks all around, singing about their love for each other. The grey and white of the backdrop is contrasted with the bright yellows and deep reds of Shraddha's flowing gowns, quite like the chiffon sarees of Yash Chopra heroines in Switzerland.

Enni Soni was shot in various locations in Innsbruck, Austria - on top of a mountain ledge, on a long hanging bridge and beside a lake in the outdoor shots, before the actors movie into a glass-roofed hangar with backup dancers and a helicopter as prop.

Despite being a romantic number, the look and feel of the song has been kept sleek and edgy, in sync with the rest of the film. The song has been released in four languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar have sung all four versions for the multi-lingual film. Randhawa has also composed the song and written the Hindi lyrics.

"Darlings, the melody of love is here! Enni Soni, Ye Chota Nuvvunna, Mazhaiyum Theeyum and Ekaantha Thaarame Out Now," Prabhas posted on Instagram.

Watch the song here:

Saaho is all set to release on August 30. The film is directed by directed by Sujeeth and also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.

Read: Saaho Release Date Postponed, Not to Clash with Mission Mangal & Batla House

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.