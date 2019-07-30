Saaho Song Enni Soni Has Guru Randhawa Singing for Prabhas and It Totally Works

Recent poster and song releases of the upcoming action film Saaho are taking the viewers into the lives of its lead characters, played by Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. After ruling music charts with Psycho Saiyaan, first track of the Sujeeth directorial, the makers released a new track titled Enni Soni in Hindi on Tuesday. The lead stars earlier released the song poster that had Prabhas and Shraddha getting up close and personal in a snowy setting, and now the teaser of the track shows them getting romantic.

Sung in Hindi by Guru Randhawa, the teaser features stylish looking shots, with Prabhas walking in all dapper and Shraddha looking glamorous in the midst of the dancing troupe. We can see the temperatures in the hill to be sunny, which aptly suits the romance vibe of the duo. Watch here:

Even a little tease of this soulful track will leave you completely lovestruck! 😍#MazhaiyumTheeyum Teaser, Out Now!💞https://t.co/C1W0V9FeZc — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) July 30, 2019

After the makers sought to shift Saaho's release date from 15 to 30 August, it is speculated that Prabhas' film will clash with Kaappaan, a multi-starrer with Suriya, Mohanlal, Arya, Samuthirakani, Boman Irani, and Sayyesha, which will release on the same day in Tamil, along with a dubbed Telugu version.

