Saaho Star Shraddha Kapoor Urges Fans To 'Say No To Piracy', Not Give Spoilers

The highly awaited movie, Saaho, finally hits the theatre today (Friday, August 30). Starring Prabhas and Saaho, the movie has already garnered quite a buzz lately. But as the audience enjoys going to the cinemas every Friday to watch it, a lot of efforts is put to make the project a success.

While movies may or may not do well at the box office, the truth of putting in mad efforts remains the same for every one of them. And the work is put in not just by the actors, but the whole crew who come together to make it a watchable treat.

Urging her fans to not give out any spoilers or go for pirated version, the leading lady of the movie, Shraddha Kapoor, gave out a statement on her social media. In the post, she describes how a lot of dedication and has gone behind the movie, and that they shall be giving ‘all of it’ to the fans.

In the end, her statement in capitals says, ‘DON’T spread SPOILERS. WATCH SAAHO IN CINEMAS NEAR YOU. SAY NO TO PRIVACY.’ Read her full post here:

Sadly, the movie has already been leaked online, by none other than Tamilrockers, infamous for having given the same fate to various other movies in the past like Gully Boy, Thugs of Hindostan. Torrent websites have the pirated versions available for download for Saaho.

The movie has been receiving mix reviews already, but the verdict for the first day and the collections will come only at the end of the day when more and more viewers will give their verdict of the movie and will be reflected in the box office collection in the subsequent days.

