Prabhas Goes from Romantic to Super Violent in 10 Seconds in Saaho Teaser

The beginning few seconds of the teaser of Saaho can be a bit misleading. You see an emotional Shraddha Kapoor being comforted by Prabhas in a fairytale-like setting. But things pace up very soon and Prabhas' larger than life avatar is unleashed. The teaser has 90% action scenes, promising that Prabhas fans, who are waiting with bated breath after watching him last in Baahubali: The Conclusion, won't be disappointed.

From superhero-like shots to powerful fight scenes, the actor has been given ample space to show off his brawn. The teaser declares the film to be "the biggest action thriller from India", and there are lots glimpses of high-octane, large scale action scenes from the film.

We also see glimpses of actors like Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar in this highly-mounted actioner. There are cars flying, bike chases, awe-inspiring aerial shots and underwater sequences, mostly shot in foreign locales. That the producers have left no stone unturned in making it worth a watch on the big screen is evident.

Amidst all the action, there is also a hint of comedy in one scene, between Prabhas and Shraddha. Saaho will probably be an all-rounded entertainer.

The film will be released in multiple languages, and four versions of the teaser were released as well in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. It was said that Prabhas was dubbing his own lines in Hindi. Watch the Hindi teaser here:

Shraddha Kapoor makes her debut in the Telugu film industry with Saaho. The movie, which also features Evelyn Sharma, and Mandira Bedi, is slated to release on August 15 this year. It is directed by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations and T-Series.

