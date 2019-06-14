Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Saaho Teaser: SS Rajamouli to Vijay Deverakonda, Celebs All Praise for Prabhas Film

Filled with the perfect amount of intensity, action choreography and visual effects, the 'Saaho' teaser has created a storm on the internet.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 14, 2019, 10:50 AM IST
Saaho Teaser: SS Rajamouli to Vijay Deverakonda, Celebs All Praise for Prabhas Film
Filled with the perfect amount of intensity, action choreography and visual effects, the 'Saaho' teaser has created a storm on the internet.
The teaser for the much-awaited movie Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, released yesterday. While the fans were waiting eagerly for the Saaho teaser for long, seems like the power-packed teaser has even taken the celebs by surprise, with everyone praising Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas for their upcoming next. Filled with the perfect amount of intensity, action choreography and visual effects, the Saaho teaser has created a storm on the internet.

While we can’t wait enough for the release, the movie will be released no sooner than August 15 this year. After being released on the morning of June 12 by UV Creations, the Sahoo teaser has already had more than 1.2 crore views, with 447k likes.

Congratulating Prabhas for the blockbuster, actor Vijay Deverakonda tweeted, “#Saaho. Super excited to watch Prabhas Anna on the big screens @UV_Creations deserves a massive blockbuster for the heart they've put in this.”

Actor Vishnu Manchu also took to Twitter to praise the teaser, with the tweet, “Dude! What was that trailer of #Sahoo! Dammmm! Brilliant! Looks like #Prabhas director Sujith have upped the game. Loved it!”

Filmmaker BVS Ravi wrote, “If this teaser itself is worth watching twice or thrice back to back, just imagine the awe-striking experience #Sahoo is going give in the theatres on Aug 15th.”

Actress Samantha Akkineni also congratulated Prabhas with the tweet, “Phew what did I just witness ... amazingggggggggg.. congratulations team #Saaho .. action thriller masssssssssss...” (sic)

Actor NagarjunaAkkineni also wrote, “SAAHO to prabhas and @UV_Creations for pushing the bar!! #SaahoTeaser”

Tollywood and Bollywood actress Tamannah Bhatia wrote, “Calling #SaahoTeaser grand would be an understatement! Love it and can't wait for it! Best wishes to #Prabhas @ShraddhaKapoor and the entire team!”

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

