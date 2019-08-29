Saaho to Break Avengers Endgame Opening Day Record, Trailer of Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor Out
There are huge box office expectations from Saaho. The trailer of Sonam Kapoor's upcoming film The Zoya Factor is quite funny and engaging. Here are the top developments of the day from showbiz.
There are huge box office expectations from Saaho. The trailer of Sonam Kapoor's upcoming film The Zoya Factor is quite funny and engaging. Here are the top developments of the day from showbiz.
Prabhas and Shradhha Kapoor's highly anticipated movie Saaho is all set to release in a few hours. Ever since its announcement, the movie has been in the news for various reasons, be it for being the Baahubali star's first film after the magnum opus or Shraddha being finalised as the leading lady of the movie. According to trade analysts, the movie is expected to get a whopping opening, surpassing that of Avengers: Endgame (Rs 53 crore) and Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52.25 crore).
Read: Saaho Box Office: Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Film to Break Avengers Endgame Opening Day Record
The makers of The Zoya Factor, a film based on the novel of the same name by Anuja Chauhan, have released the first trailer of the film, and it’s quite funny and engaging. It features Sonam Kapoor in the lead who somehow becomes the lucky mascot for the Indian cricket team.
Read: Sonam Kapoor's Luck Leads to Victory in The Zoya Factor Trailer
After a very public announcement by Sanjay Leela Bhansali that he would be bringing Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt together for Inshallah, the filmmaker's production company tweeted that the film was going to be shelved indefinitely. But a lot of speculations regarding the film continue to do the rounds. Now, if a new report is to be believed, the filmmaker is considering replacing Salman with Shah Rukh Khan.
Read: Inshallah Gets Shelved But Internet Can't Stop Speculating About Shah Rukh Replacing Salman
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput will reportedly be shifting to their new house soon, all thanks to their expanding family. Shahid, who currently stays in Juhu, had been dropping hints of shifting to a ‘dream house’, since last year. This new house is said to be worth Rs 56 crore and is located in Three Sixty West.
Read: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput May Move into Their Rs 56-Crore Duplex Apartment Soon, See Pics
While Bollywood is planning to make a movie on IAF pilot Abhinandan, who was held captive by Pakistan, the neighboring country is reportedly planning to make a film in an attempt to mock the pilot. According to news reports, Pakistani writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar will pen and direct a comedy movie on the apprehension of Abhinandan, which will be titled as Abhinandan Come On.
Read: Pakistan to Make Comedy Movie on IAF Pilot Abhinandan in Response to Bollywood Film on Balakot
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Drastic Gain in Market Share May not be Apple’s Main Target in New FDI Ruling
- Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro With Quad Cameras Officially Launched: Price, Features and More
- Digital Payments in India Growing Steadily at 12.7 Percent Annually: KPMG
- Saaho Box Office: Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Film to Break Avengers Endgame Opening Day Record
- Deepa Malik Basks in Khel Ratna Glory, Bajrang Punia Misses Ceremony