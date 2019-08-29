Saaho to Break Avengers Endgame Opening Day Record, Trailer of Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor Out

Prabhas and Shradhha Kapoor's highly anticipated movie Saaho is all set to release in a few hours. Ever since its announcement, the movie has been in the news for various reasons, be it for being the Baahubali star's first film after the magnum opus or Shraddha being finalised as the leading lady of the movie. According to trade analysts, the movie is expected to get a whopping opening, surpassing that of Avengers: Endgame (Rs 53 crore) and Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52.25 crore).

Read: Saaho Box Office: Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Film to Break Avengers Endgame Opening Day Record

The makers of The Zoya Factor, a film based on the novel of the same name by Anuja Chauhan, have released the first trailer of the film, and it’s quite funny and engaging. It features Sonam Kapoor in the lead who somehow becomes the lucky mascot for the Indian cricket team.

Read: Sonam Kapoor's Luck Leads to Victory in The Zoya Factor Trailer

After a very public announcement by Sanjay Leela Bhansali that he would be bringing Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt together for Inshallah, the filmmaker's production company tweeted that the film was going to be shelved indefinitely. But a lot of speculations regarding the film continue to do the rounds. Now, if a new report is to be believed, the filmmaker is considering replacing Salman with Shah Rukh Khan.

Read: Inshallah Gets Shelved But Internet Can't Stop Speculating About Shah Rukh Replacing Salman

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput will reportedly be shifting to their new house soon, all thanks to their expanding family. Shahid, who currently stays in Juhu, had been dropping hints of shifting to a ‘dream house’, since last year. This new house is said to be worth Rs 56 crore and is located in Three Sixty West.

Read: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput May Move into Their Rs 56-Crore Duplex Apartment Soon, See Pics

While Bollywood is planning to make a movie on IAF pilot Abhinandan, who was held captive by Pakistan, the neighboring country is reportedly planning to make a film in an attempt to mock the pilot. According to news reports, Pakistani writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar will pen and direct a comedy movie on the apprehension of Abhinandan, which will be titled as Abhinandan Come On.

Read: Pakistan to Make Comedy Movie on IAF Pilot Abhinandan in Response to Bollywood Film on Balakot

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.