Prabhas' Saaho to Feature the Most Expensive Stunt Ever Filmed in an Indian Movie

Saaho is creating a lot of buzz for its insane, high-octane action sequences, but let's face it: whether it's swinging through downtown or chasing on bikes or crazy car explosions, keeping it real in the movie business usually burns a deep hole in producers' pocket. And, if a report in DNA is to be believed, an eight-minute action sequence in Saaho, starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor, had cost the makers a whopping sum of Rs 70 crore.

The reports states that the action sequence was shot in Abu Dhabi. This is reportedly highest ever budget for the shooting of a scene in any Indian movie ever.

Directed by Sujeeth, the project also marks Shraddha's Telugu debut. The actress plays a police officer in the movie. Neil Nitin Mukesh plays the antagonist in the movie.

Earlier, Sujeeth had also confirmed that a large chunk of the film's budget would be spent on action.

"The scale on which it is being made, a major budget will be spent on some extravagant action scenes. Although it will be a commercial outing, we are attempting something new and I would like to keep that as a surprise element," Sujeeth had said.

International stuntman Kenny Bates, popular for his work on films such as Die Hard and Transformers, has been brought on board Saaho.

"Kenny will be supervising the action scenes. We have already finalised locations in Abu Dhabi and some places in Europe where shooting will be done extensively," Sujeeth had said at the time.

The film has been made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and will be releasing alongside Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House on Independence Day.

