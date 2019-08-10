Saaho Trailer: Get Ready For a Larger Than Life Experience With Prabhas

It's been two years since we've seen Prabhas kicking up a storm, quite literally, on the big screen. The trailer of Saaho, his much-awaited release after Baahubali, unleashes the actor in full action mode. The Telugu star gets his swag game on in this actioner which promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience to watch on the big screen.

The trailer has the leading lady Shraddha Kapoor share some tense as well as some romantic moments with Prabhas. It seems that the story will pit the lead pair against each other at some point. There are glimpses of some pretty violent scenes, too.

We also catch glimpses of all the character actors - all well known faces from south and Hindi film industry - Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma. Neil Nitin Mukesh will be seen as one of the major villains in the film, the trailer does focus on him quite a bit.

Fast driven cars, sleek graphics, powerful action scenes and Prabhas' larger-than-life appeal promise to make this one worth a watch at the theatre. Watch the trailer here:

Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, will release on August 30 in four languages - Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The Hindi version will have Prabhas dubbing his own dialogues. The film marks Shraddha's debut in the Telugu film industry. Saaho was earlier slated to release on Independence Day and would have clashed with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal and John Abraham starrer Batla House.

