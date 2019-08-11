Saaho Trailer Scenes Spawn Hilarious Memes with References to Game of Thrones

The trailer launch of Prabhas upcoming action film Saaho was a major event on Saturday, one that could not have gone without spurring its share of memes on Twitter. The trailer dropped on Saturday evening in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. Although fans were a little frustrated with the delay in release of the Hindi trailer, it clocked a huge number of views soon enough, as well as unleashed the creativity of meme makers.

One particular dialogue from the trailer, spoken by actor Murali Sharma while describing Prabhas's onscreen role's approach to his work, has proven to have great meme potential. Murali says, "Woh kisi bhi feel-good film se pehle aanewale smoking ad ki tarah hai, content sahi hota hai lekin visuals bahut disturbing hote hain."

The second half of the dialogue is now part of lots of memes referring to the show Game of Thrones, baigan ka bharta and embarrassing Goa trip with families. Take a look:

Describing Game Of Thrones to family members. #SaahoTrailer pic.twitter.com/6SeVHor2HY — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) August 10, 2019

Me describing Baingan ka bharta to a friend. #SaahoTrailer pic.twitter.com/ifDciOt5Sb — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 10, 2019

#SaahoTrailer Friend: family ke saath goa trip kaisa tha?Me: pic.twitter.com/q5tnRTIZ5S — Riyaz shaik (@Iamriyazshaik) August 10, 2019

Saaho, directed by Sujeeth, is produced by produced by UV Creations and T-Series. The film stars Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead and was shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu. Some of the memes took a dig at Bollywood too:

Bollywood reaction After watching our Trailer 👇👇#SaahoTrailer pic.twitter.com/IlZk0aIKBv — Saaho Storm Begins🔥🔥🔥 (@naren230597) August 10, 2019

Here are some of the other memes from Saaho:

#SaahoTrailerPic1: feelings you have for her...Pic2: feelings she have for you... pic.twitter.com/5mYqcEfvr5 — pikα©hu (@Badliar_07) August 10, 2019

Me watching SAAHO trailer in other languages #SaahoTrailer pic.twitter.com/HxcXFEPYZE — #MiFan chinmnay pattanaik (@Iamchinmay10) August 10, 2019

Waiting for Hindi version ! All records of likes and impression will be thrashed🔥🔥😂 #SaahoTrailer pic.twitter.com/MkVw1CYPcI — Sumit singh (@s_sumitkr) August 10, 2019

When a South Delhi friend asks you how it's like to work in Noida. #SaahoTrailer pic.twitter.com/fp44elOU71 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 10, 2019

Saaho will release on August 30 in four languages - Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The Hindi version has Prabhas dubbing his own dialogues. The film marks Shraddha's debut in the Telugu film industry. Saaho was earlier slated to release on Independence Day and would have clashed with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal and John Abraham starrer Batla House.

