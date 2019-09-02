Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Saaho Weekend Box Office: Prabhas' Film Beats Opening of Baahubali, Earns Rs 79 Cr

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas starrer Saaho is also going strong at the box office, raking in over Rs 75 cr in the opening weekend.

News18.com

Updated:September 2, 2019, 11:58 AM IST
It wouldn't be wrong to say that Prabhas is presently one of the most bankable actors in the film industry. His last film Baahubali: The Conclusion became the first Indian film ever to gross over ₹1,000 crore in just ten days, and now, his latest film Saaho is also going strong at the box office, raking in over Rs 75 cr in the opening weekend.

Despite mixed reviews, on day three, Saaho collected Rs 29.48 crore at the box office. The first weekend collection of the film stands at Rs 79.06 cr. Saaho earned Rs 24.40 Cr and Rs 25.20 Cr on day one and two, respectively.

Giving away the box office figures, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "#Saaho sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥... Shows big gains on Day 3... Packs a phenomenal total in its opening weekend... North and East India are exceptional, other circuits fantastic too... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr. Total: ₹ 79.08 cr Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version (sic)."

He also informed that Saaho surpassed Baahubali's opening weekend collection at the box office. However, it couldn't come close to Baahubali: The Conclusion. Baahubali earned Rs 22.35 Cr in the first three days of its release, whereas, Baahubali 2 opened at Rs 128 Cr in its first weekend.

"#Prabhas versus #Prabhas [opening weekend biz]. 2015: #Baahubali ₹ 22.35 cr. 2017: #Baahubali2 ₹ 128 cr. 2019: #Saaho ₹ 79.08 cr. Nett BOC. India biz. #Hindi version (sic)," tweeted Adarsh.

Meanwhile, Saaho has become the third biggest opener of Bollywood, followed by Kalank and Kesari, which collected Rs 21.60 and Rs 21.06, respectively. Salman Khan's Bharat stands at the first position collecting Rs 42.30 crore on day one, while at number two in Akshay Kumar's multi starrer film, Mission Mangal.

Saaho has released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in theatres across the country. Apart from Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, the action-thriller also stars, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi and Neil Nitin Mukesh in pivotal roles.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

