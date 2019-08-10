Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Saaho's Latest Poster Reveals Mandira Bedi in the Intense Look of Kalki

Ahead of the trailer launch, the makers of Saaho have revealed the look of Mandira Bedi's character Kalki in the film.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 10, 2019, 3:10 PM IST
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Prabhas has shared latest posters of his highly anticipated film Saaho ahead of the release of the trailer on August 10. The new poster revealed the first look of Mandira Bedi from the film. In the poster, Bedi can be seen dressed in a black and grey saree posing in an intense and fierce manner for the camera. She will be seen playing the role of Kalki in the film.

Bedi re-posted the poster on her Instagram. Sujeeth, the director of Saaho, also shared the poster and captioned it, "When Good is Bad! Giving us some major intense vibes, here comes the new character poster of @mandirabedi as #Kalki!"

Prabhas also shared a new poster of Saaho on his Instagram and captioned it, "Are you ready for #SaahoTrailer, darlings? Just one day to go!" The poster features Prabhas in an edgy and rugged look along with many fighters in the background.

Apart from Mandira Bedi, looks of Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh were also introduced by the makers of Saaho.

Earlier, looks of Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma were also revealed by the makers of Saaho.

Saaho, which stars Baahubali actor Prabhas and Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, will release on August 30. The film marks Shraddha's debut in the Telugu film industry. The film will release in four languages - Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

Saaho was earlier slated to release on Independence Day and would have clashed with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal and John Abraham starrer Batla House.

