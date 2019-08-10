Saaho's Latest Poster Reveals Mandira Bedi in the Intense Look of Kalki
Ahead of the trailer launch, the makers of Saaho have revealed the look of Mandira Bedi's character Kalki in the film.
Image: Instagram
Prabhas has shared latest posters of his highly anticipated film Saaho ahead of the release of the trailer on August 10. The new poster revealed the first look of Mandira Bedi from the film. In the poster, Bedi can be seen dressed in a black and grey saree posing in an intense and fierce manner for the camera. She will be seen playing the role of Kalki in the film.
Bedi re-posted the poster on her Instagram. Sujeeth, the director of Saaho, also shared the poster and captioned it, "When Good is Bad! Giving us some major intense vibes, here comes the new character poster of @mandirabedi as #Kalki!"
#KALKI - When Good is Bad! 👊 Giving us some major intense vibes, here comes the new character poster of @mandirabedi as #Kalki! #SaahoTrailer out on 10th August! #30AugWithSaaho @actorprabhas @shraddhakapoor @sujeethsign @neilnitinmukesh @arunvijayno1 @sharma_murli @maheshmanjrekar @apnabhidu @chunkypanday @vennelakish @uvcreationsofficial #BhushanKumar @tseriesfilms
Prabhas also shared a new poster of Saaho on his Instagram and captioned it, "Are you ready for #SaahoTrailer, darlings? Just one day to go!" The poster features Prabhas in an edgy and rugged look along with many fighters in the background.
Are you ready for #SaahoTrailer, darlings? Just one day to go! #SaahoOnAugust30 #Saaho @shraddhakapoor @sujeethsign @neilnitinmukesh @apnabhidu @chunkypanday @arunvijayno1 @mandirabedi @maheshmanjrekar @sharma_murli @vennelakish @uvcreationsofficial #BhushanKumar @tseries.official @officialsaahomovie @tarun_khiwal
Apart from Mandira Bedi, looks of Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Panday, Neil Nitin Mukesh were also introduced by the makers of Saaho.
ROY!! He won't leave you with many choices! 👊 Exuding intrigue & charm, here comes the new character poster of #ROY ft @apnabhidu #SaahoTrailer out on 10th August! #30AugWithSaaho @actorprabhas @shraddhakapoor @sujeethsign @neilnitinmukesh @arunvijayno1 @mandirabedi @maheshmanjrekar @chunkypanday @sharma_murli @vennelakish @uvcreationsofficial #BhushanKumar @tseriesfilms
#PRINCE - Channeling some old world charm, he's here to slay! 👊🏻 Check out our latest character poster of #Prince ft @maheshmanjrekar! #SaahoTrailer out TODAY at 5 PM! #30AugWithSaaho @actorprabhas @shraddhakapoor @sujeethsign @neilnitinmukesh @arunvijayno1 @sharma_murli @evelyn_sharma @mandirabedi @apnabhidu @chunkypanday @vennelakish @uvcreationsofficial #BhushanKumar @tseriesfilms
With his ominous looks & steadfast gaze; here comes the new character poster of #Devraj ft @chunkypanday to give you some major chills! 😎 #Saaho releasing worldwide from 30th August! #30AugWithSaaho @acrorprabhas @shraddhakapoor @sujeethsign @neilnitinmukesh @arunvijayno1 @apnabhidu @mandirabedi @maheshmanjrekar @sharma_murli @vennelakish @uvcreationsofficial #BhushanKumar @tseriesfilms
#JAI is here!! Swooning the audience with his mysterious look; here comes our first character poster ft. @neilnitinmukesh in a dashing avatar! #SaahoOnAugust30 @actorprabhas @shraddhakapoor @apnabhidu @chunkypanday @arunvijayno1 @mandirabedi @maheshmanjrekar @sharma_murli @vennelakish @uvcreationsofficial #BhushanKumar @tseries.official @officialsaahomovie
Earlier, looks of Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma were also revealed by the makers of Saaho.
Meet #Vishwank!! Unveiling the second character poster ft @arunvijayno1 from #Saaho. Hope you all like it! #SaahoOnAugust30 @actorprabhas @shraddhakapoor @apnabhidu @chunkypanday @arunvijayno1 @mandirabedi @maheshmanjrekar @sharma_murli @vennelakish @uvcreationsofficial #BhushanKumar @tseries.official @officialsaahomovie
#DAVID - Here's an another intriguing character poster featuring @sharma_murli as #David from #Saaho! #SaahoTrailer out on 10th August! #30AugWithSaaho @actorprabhas @shraddhakapoor @sujeethsign @neilnitinmukesh @arunvijayno1 @mandirabedi @maheshmanjrekar @apnabhidu @chunkypanday @vennelakish @uvcreationsofficial #BhushanKumar @tseriesfilms
Saaho, which stars Baahubali actor Prabhas and Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles, will release on August 30. The film marks Shraddha's debut in the Telugu film industry. The film will release in four languages - Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.
Saaho was earlier slated to release on Independence Day and would have clashed with Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal and John Abraham starrer Batla House.
