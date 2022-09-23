Saamaniyan Teaser: Ramarajan Set To Make Comeback With This Nail-Biting Thriller

Renowned Tamil actor Ramarajan is primarily known for his hit romantic comedy film Karakattakaran. Now, he is all set to make a comeback to Tamil cinema after almost 13 years with Saamaniyan. The makers of the upcoming film dropped its teaser on September 19. The nearly two-minute long teaser has piqued netizens’ interest as they eagerly await Saamaniyan’s release.

The intense teaser opens with a person making a telephone call to the police station from a library. He is seen being extremely terrified as he explains his ordeal to the police officer. Three men then enter the library. The teaser ends with a surprise element. The person who made the call is shown to be kidnapped by the trio. It ends with the ear-splitting sound of gunshots as the men kill the person for calling the police.

Fans loved the teaser and conveyed their best wishes to Saamaniyan’s team. Ramarajan’s fans expressed their happiness at the fact that he is making a comeback to films after 13 years.

Saamaniyan is directed by filmmaker R Rahesh. The director expressed his thoughts about Saamaniyan in a recent interview. Rahesh said that his film has three lead actors who are played by Ramarajan, Radha Ravi and MS Bhaskar. The Thagadu Thagadu director said that Saamaniyan will revolve around the fact that we react to issues only when they personally affect us. An interesting fact about this film is that there will be no actress in it, revealed by Rahesh himself.

He is extremely happy that Ramarajan chose to make an acting comeback with his film. Rahesh expressed that he always wanted to direct a movie featuring Vijayakanth and Ramarajan. The filmmaker revealed that Ramarajan was offered the script for 50 films. However, he turned them down and selected Saamaniyan out of them all.

