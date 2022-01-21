Saami Saami Song Fame Dancer Jyothi Reddy Dies in Train Accident

Actress Jyothi Reddy, who featured in the song Saami Saami from the movie Pushpa: The Rise passed away, on January 18, after she fell off a train near Shadnagar railway station near Hyderabad. The 26-year-old junior artist is a native of Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh and was found with injuries on the railway track on Tuesday morning.

Her parents and relatives, who suspect that someone may have pushed her off the train, are demanding an inquiry into the case. As per eyewitnesses, the actress was lying in a pool of blood after sustaining serious injuries in her head, hips and legs.

According to the Hyderabad police, on Monday night Jyothi boarded the train to Hyderabad at Kadapa railway station. She had recently travelled to her hometown Chitvel in Kadapa district to celebrate the Sankranti festival with family.

When the train reached Shadnagar railway station at around 5.30 am on Tuesday, Jyothi was asleep and thought that she had reached Kachiguda station. She got off the train immediately. As soon as she realised that she got off at the wrong station, she tried to board the moving train and accidentally fell on the platform. Jyothi sustained severe head injury in the accident.

She was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad by railway staff. But by the time she was admitted to the hospital, doctors declared her dead. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, according to police.

The Telugu Junior Artists’ Association has condoled the death of Jyothi Reddy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.