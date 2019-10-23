Saand Ki Aankh Celebrity Reviews: Aanand L Rai, David Dhawan Hail Film as Inspirational

Saand Ki Aankh has been grabbing viewers' attention since the announcement regarding the film was made. One of the major reasons for that is the film's narrative being centered around protagonists who are elderly women-- Prakashi and Chandro Tomar. The film has also received some backlash for casting Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar rather than actually casting elderly women for the role. Despite that, it seems that Saand Ki Aankh has swept some of Bollywood's best directors off their feet.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Aanand L Rai stated, "It's a very honest film, from the director to actors everyone has done a great job! Bhumi and Taapsee completely get into the skin of the characters. It was a great experience and I completely enjoyed it!"

Filmmaker David Dhawan also complimented the film calling it "superb" adding that it is a must-see for everyone. Ravi Udyavar called the film "inspirational and important."

Milap Zaveri also enjoyed the film and stated, "What a wonderful film with such strong emotion. The story is inspirational and the performances are outstanding! Tushar has hit the Saand Ki Aankh with this film!"

Social media was also flooded with positive reviews of the film. Mukesh Chhabra and Anubhav Sinha took to Twitter to express their appreciation of the film. This was soon followed by Karan Johar who has not watched the film yet but is eager to do so after hearing the positive comments revolving around it.

What a fabulous job @bhumipednekar and @taapsee you both have hit the bulls eye with your performances. So emotionally correct and well performed. Take a bow you two.diwali bam gayi aapki ❤️❤️ — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) October 22, 2019

Sending out a big hug to @taapsee and @bhumipednekar I love the way they are whole heartedly promoting #SandKiAankh. #Respect. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) October 21, 2019

Hearing amazing things about #SaandKiAankh and the super work by debut director @tushar1307 and the brilliant performances by @bhumipednekar and @taapsee ! Congratulations to Nidhi and the team! Can’t wait to see it @Shibasishsarkar @RelianceEnt #AnuragKashyap — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 22, 2019

The film is based on real-life sharpshooters Prakashi and Chandro Tomar. It is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and is slated to release on October 25.

