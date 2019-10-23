Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Saand Ki Aankh Celebrity Reviews: Aanand L Rai, David Dhawan Hail Film as Inspirational

'Saand Ki Aankh' stars Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar as two elderly sharpshooters. The film releases on October 25.

News18.com

Updated:October 23, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Saand Ki Aankh Celebrity Reviews: Aanand L Rai, David Dhawan Hail Film as Inspirational
Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu on Saand Ki Aankh’s poster. (Image: Twitter)

Saand Ki Aankh has been grabbing viewers' attention since the announcement regarding the film was made. One of the major reasons for that is the film's narrative being centered around protagonists who are elderly women-- Prakashi and Chandro Tomar. The film has also received some backlash for casting Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar rather than actually casting elderly women for the role. Despite that, it seems that Saand Ki Aankh has swept some of Bollywood's best directors off their feet.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Aanand L Rai stated, "It's a very honest film, from the director to actors everyone has done a great job! Bhumi and Taapsee completely get into the skin of the characters. It was a great experience and I completely enjoyed it!"

Filmmaker David Dhawan also complimented the film calling it "superb" adding that it is a must-see for everyone. Ravi Udyavar called the film "inspirational and important."

Milap Zaveri also enjoyed the film and stated, "What a wonderful film with such strong emotion. The story is inspirational and the performances are outstanding! Tushar has hit the Saand Ki Aankh with this film!"

Social media was also flooded with positive reviews of the film. Mukesh Chhabra and Anubhav Sinha took to Twitter to express their appreciation of the film. This was soon followed by Karan Johar who has not watched the film yet but is eager to do so after hearing the positive comments revolving around it.

The film is based on real-life sharpshooters Prakashi and Chandro Tomar. It is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and is slated to release on October 25.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram